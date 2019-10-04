Bring your Mustang to the Pony Only Cruise Car Show, Oct. 5
The Pony Only Cruise Car Show is being held in the Walmart parking lot, 3050 AZ-69 in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Come and re-fire your enthusiasm to finish your project and check out other works in progress. This event is open to any Mustang year in any condition. There is no judging and paint and polish are not required. If you can push it, pull it, trailer it or drive it, your Mustang should be at this event. The focus is on showing off all levels of restoration, not just the end result.
The event is free to attend and free for car owners to register, but donations are appreciated. Proceeds go to the Yavapai County Jeep Posse.
For more information, visit PonyOnlyCruise.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: