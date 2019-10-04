Bring your Mustang to the Pony Only Cruise Car Show, Oct. 5

The Pony Only Cruise Car Show is being held in the Walmart parking lot, 3050 AZ-69 in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Come and re-fire your enthusiasm to finish your project and check out other works in progress. This event is open to any Mustang year in any condition. There is no judging and paint and polish are not required. If you can push it, pull it, trailer it or drive it, your Mustang should be at this event. The focus is on showing off all levels of restoration, not just the end result.

The event is free to attend and free for car owners to register, but donations are appreciated. Proceeds go to the Yavapai County Jeep Posse.

For more information, visit PonyOnlyCruise.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.