OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 05
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bears shut out for first time since 2012
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain QB Josh Grant tries to avoid the sack in the team's 20-0 loss to Flagstaff on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Dome in Flagstaff. (Daily Sun/Courtesy)

Bradshaw Mountain QB Josh Grant tries to avoid the sack in the team's 20-0 loss to Flagstaff on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Dome in Flagstaff. (Daily Sun/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 11:45 p.m.

Seven years.

Until Friday, Oct. 4, at Walkup Skydome, that’s how long it had been since Bradshaw Mountain’s football team was shut out.

Flagstaff stifled the Bears’ offense the entire evening and relied heavily on its rushing attack to snap a three-game losing streak, notching a 20-0 victory in a Grand Canyon region clash Friday, Oct. 4, at Northern Arizona University.

Bradshaw Mountain lost its second straight contest, dropping its record to 3-4 and 1-2 in region play. The Eagles improved to 3-3 and 1-2.

The last time the Bears got blanked was on Sept. 7, 2012, when they suffered a 56-0 loss at Cactus Shadows in Cave Creek.

On Friday, Flagstaff senior tailback Luis Jaramillo rushed for a season-high 198 yards on 19 carries, including a late 7-yard touchdown run. Eagles senior quarterback Joe Weidinger completed 5 of 8 passes for 73 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

Bradshaw Mountain managed only 170 yards of total offense (151 yards rushing, 19 yards passing).

Running back Titus King was the lone standout for the visitors, rushing for 78 yards on 14 carries.

Quarterback Josh Grant struggled, as he went 2 for 9 for 7 yards and an interception before being pulled in the third quarter in favor of Moises Hernandez (5 of 11 for 12 yards; 44 yards rushing).

On the first play of the second quarter after a scoreless first, Flagstaff’s Ryan Tagle hauled in a 24-yard TD catch from Weidinger, although the extra point failed following an Eagles penalty.

Down 6-0, Bradshaw Mountain would register back-to-back interceptions, including Alex Cabral’s fourth pick of the campaign deep in Bears territory with 4 minutes left in the second quarter.

However, Bradshaw Mountain couldn’t develop any kind of rhythm offensively, something which also plagued the Bears in the second half.

Grant threw an interception to open the third quarter, but the Bears got the ball back on the very next play from scrimmage when Eagles senior tailback Colby Hollaway fumbled.

At that point, Hernandez replaced Grant for the rest of regulation, and yet Bradshaw Mountain continued to sputter. With 6:52 left in the third quarter, Flagstaff effectively put the game away on Hollaway’s 2-yard TD run for a 13-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Flagstaff’s defense held its ground, allowing the Eagles’ offense to grind out the clock. Inside of 6 minutes left, Jaramillo drove the Eagles on a time-consuming 80-yard drive, capped by his 17-yard TD run with 12 seconds remaining to conclude matters.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain visits No. 17-ranked rival Prescott (3-3, 1-1), which fell 34-27 at unbeaten No. 13-ranked Coconino Friday in Flagstaff, for the annual Black and Blue showdown at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Bill Shepard Field.

Flagstaff battles No. 19 Lee Williams (3-2, 1-1), which was on a bye this week, for its next region contest at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in Kingman.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bradshaw Bears clip Eagles' wings to earn No. 9 ranking
Bradshaw Mountain goes 7-0, matches 1986 record
Bears rout Lee Williams, stay unbeaten without QB Gonzales
Bradshaw crushes depleted Flagstaff in section play
Tough defense powers Bears to 6-0 start, beat Coconino 28-14

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries