Badgers rebound from tough loss to beat Bradshaw Mountain, Lee Williams

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Prescott girls golf brushed off a tough loss to Norte Dame Prep and Boulder Creek on Wednesday by making quick work of Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams on Thursday at Prescott Country Club.

The Badgers wasted no time on Thursday as they recorded an impressive team score of 209 (+69). This was 43 strokes better than Lee Williams’ 252 (+112) and Bradshaw Mountain’s 263 (+123).

Prescott’s Alayna O’Neil had the round of her life, finishing first with a score of 50 (+14). Brannagh Woods’ 52 (+16), Kaity Kasun’s 53 (+17) and Makayla Reyes’ 58 (+22) landed them in second, third and sixth place, respectively.

UP NEXT

Prescott will return to their home course at Antelope Hills to host Sandra Day O’Connor and Mingus on Oct. 15.

This will be the team’s last match of the regular-season schedule but they will have a play-in match for state on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Opponent and location for the play-in match have yet to be determined

