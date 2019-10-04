OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Badgers rebound from tough loss to beat Bradshaw Mountain, Lee Williams
Prep Golf

Prescott girls golf (left to right: Abby Harris, Kaity Kasun, Alayna O’ Neil, Makayla Reyes, Brannagh Woods) poses for a celebratory photo after its win over Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Prescott Country Club. (Debbie Fitzgerald/Courtesy)

Prescott girls golf (left to right: Abby Harris, Kaity Kasun, Alayna O’ Neil, Makayla Reyes, Brannagh Woods) poses for a celebratory photo after its win over Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Prescott Country Club. (Debbie Fitzgerald/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 10 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Prescott girls golf brushed off a tough loss to Norte Dame Prep and Boulder Creek on Wednesday by making quick work of Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams on Thursday at Prescott Country Club.

The Badgers wasted no time on Thursday as they recorded an impressive team score of 209 (+69). This was 43 strokes better than Lee Williams’ 252 (+112) and Bradshaw Mountain’s 263 (+123).

Prescott’s Alayna O’Neil had the round of her life, finishing first with a score of 50 (+14). Brannagh Woods’ 52 (+16), Kaity Kasun’s 53 (+17) and Makayla Reyes’ 58 (+22) landed them in second, third and sixth place, respectively.

UP NEXT

Prescott will return to their home course at Antelope Hills to host Sandra Day O’Connor and Mingus on Oct. 15.

This will be the team’s last match of the regular-season schedule but they will have a play-in match for state on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Opponent and location for the play-in match have yet to be determined

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Badgers topple Lee Williams at Antelope Hills
Prescott teams trounce Bradshaw Mountain, Page
Brannagh Woods shoots 5-over 41, leads Badgers to 4th straight win
Badgers in Grand Canyon cellar after 14-6 loss
Prep Tennis: Bears bounce back, drop Lee Williams (Gallery)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries