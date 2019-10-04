Badgers rebound from tough loss to beat Bradshaw Mountain, Lee Williams
Prep Golf
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Prescott girls golf brushed off a tough loss to Norte Dame Prep and Boulder Creek on Wednesday by making quick work of Bradshaw Mountain and Lee Williams on Thursday at Prescott Country Club.
The Badgers wasted no time on Thursday as they recorded an impressive team score of 209 (+69). This was 43 strokes better than Lee Williams’ 252 (+112) and Bradshaw Mountain’s 263 (+123).
Prescott’s Alayna O’Neil had the round of her life, finishing first with a score of 50 (+14). Brannagh Woods’ 52 (+16), Kaity Kasun’s 53 (+17) and Makayla Reyes’ 58 (+22) landed them in second, third and sixth place, respectively.
UP NEXT
Prescott will return to their home course at Antelope Hills to host Sandra Day O’Connor and Mingus on Oct. 15.
This will be the team’s last match of the regular-season schedule but they will have a play-in match for state on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Opponent and location for the play-in match have yet to be determined
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: