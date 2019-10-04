OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 04
Back in action: WWII aircraft part of Wings Out West airshow

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli left, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Chancellor Anette Karisson, and World War II pilot David Hamilton, center stand with a Commemorative Air Force flight crew in front of a C-53 “D-Day Doll” aircraft featured at the Wings Out West airshow Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli left, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Chancellor Anette Karisson, and World War II pilot David Hamilton, center stand with a Commemorative Air Force flight crew in front of a C-53 “D-Day Doll” aircraft featured at the Wings Out West airshow Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 4, 2019 9:52 p.m.

WWII Aircraft Featured in 2019 Wings Out West Airshow by Courier Video

An aircraft that dropped paratroopers into the front lines of the earth-shaking conflict of World War II will be dropping more souls onto Prescott Regional Airport’s grounds Saturday morning, Oct. 5.

Instead of being under fire, it will be receiving cheers from the throngs of people that attend the Wings Out West Airshow.

Known as a Sky Trooper and named “D-Day Doll,” the featured C-53 was built in July, 1943. About a month later, it was taken to Europe, where it flew three missions.

“It was in combat areas and has been shot at, but it had no armament,” said Mike Lindgren, a volunteer with the Commemorative Air Force, an organization that restores old military aircrafts and flies them in airshows throughout the country.

The C-53 was strictly a military transport aircraft. Young men fresh from basic training would parachute right into combat as the airplane passed over active war zones.

photo

Commemorative Air Force pilots fly over Prescott in a C-53 “D-Day Doll” aircraft featured at the Wings Out West airshow Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Unlike skydiving or the covert military operations of today where someone might be dropped from an altitude of around 13,000 feet, paratroopers in those days were dropped from within 1,000 feet of the ground to minimize their airtime.

“We’re talking the 1940s, so the technology of those chutes was not that good,” Lindgren said. “It was a basic round chute, and the more time they spent in that chute, the more vulnerable they were to ground attack.”

In honor of WWII veterans, 12 professional parachute jumpers will reenact such a low-flying operation using the C-53.

“For a spectator sport, it’s pretty cool,” said Lindgren, a member of the CAF flight crew operating the C-53 for the Prescott event.

The D-Day Doll will also be on static display for a portion of the event.

photo

Commemorative Air Force volunteers assist World War II pilot David Hamilton out of a C-53 “D-Day Doll” aircraft featured at the Wings Out West airshow Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Other WWII aircraft expected to make an appearance at Saturday’s show include a B-17 and B-25. This comes just days after a World War II-era B-17 with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Seven of the passengers died on the scene.

Though the incident was tragic, it did not affect Wings Out West organizers’ decision to continue as planned with featuring the same variety of vintage aircraft.

“These airplanes are meticulously maintained, and generally one accident does not relate to another; it doesn’t indicate anything,” said Jerry Kidrick, the primary coordinator for this year’s Wings Out West Airshow. “There are things like fleet-wide groundings. If they know that there’s a component that failed that all of these aircraft have in common, they would do a fleet-wide grounding, but that’s not the case.”

The B-17 that crashed in Connecticut also had no connection with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). It was instead privately-owned. Had it been a CAF aircraft, however, that would have complicated matters, Kidrick said.

“If CAF have an accident in any state with any aircraft, the next day they have a stand down,” he said. “Had that been a CAF B-17, these guys wouldn’t have flown here.”

Gates at Prescott Regional Airport will open to the public at 9 a.m., with the aerial demonstration taking place from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking will be free. Limited parking will be available at Prescott Regional Airport.

For additional information on Wings Out West performers, visit: http://prescott.erau.edu/octoberwest/wings-out-west-airshow/index.html.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

