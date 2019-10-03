Student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley academy
A student was arrested by Prescott Valley Police officers at PACE Academy School on Oct. 1 for making threats and recruiting others to help carry out his plan, according to a press release Thursday afternoon.
Prescott Valley Police officers responded to a report of threats at PACE Academy School at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the juvenile student, who was in the principal’s office because he made threats to “shoot up the school and burn it down,” according to a release.
It was also reported the student attempted to recruit additional students to help carry out his plan against the school.
“Due to the vigilance of other students who reported the statements, the student was identified and later detained,” PVPD spokesperson Traces Gordon said in a statement.
The student was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and interference with an educational institution and taken to Yavapai County Juvenile Detention.
Prescott Valley Police can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. You can also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Remember, if you see something, or hear something, say something.
