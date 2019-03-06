OFFERS
Some in GOP want Trump inquiry but balk at impeachment talk

In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the White House in Washington. Kinzinger is slamming as “beyond repugnant” President Donald Trump’s tweet of a conservative pastor’s comment that removing Trump from office would provoke a “civil war.” (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 10:13 a.m.

CHICAGO — Don’t call it impeachment, but a small and growing number of Republicans want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed.

Several Republican congressmen say they want answers to questions about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine’s president. By contrast, House GOP leaders have vigorously defended Trump and criticized Democrats as trying to undo the 2016 election.

Here’s what Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger says: "I want to know what happened.”

But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry.

Kinzinger says Democrats could’ve gotten answers “without raising the temperature as they have.”

Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler says "for the sake of this nation, we should all follow a process that does not put conclusions before facts.”

