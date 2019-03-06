Some in GOP want Trump inquiry but balk at impeachment talk
CHICAGO — Don’t call it impeachment, but a small and growing number of Republicans want the Democratic-run House investigation of President Donald Trump to proceed.
Several Republican congressmen say they want answers to questions about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine’s president. By contrast, House GOP leaders have vigorously defended Trump and criticized Democrats as trying to undo the 2016 election.
Here’s what Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger says: "I want to know what happened.”
But he and some others, including moderates in tight reelection races, say Democrats went too far by starting an impeachment inquiry.
Kinzinger says Democrats could’ve gotten answers “without raising the temperature as they have.”
Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler says "for the sake of this nation, we should all follow a process that does not put conclusions before facts.”
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: