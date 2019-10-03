Run for the Hill of it, Oct. 5

Join the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department for their Glassford Hill 5/10K Run for the Hill of It! on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Pre-registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 26th at www.pvaz.net.

Entrance fee is $15 for 12 years and under and $20 for 13 years and older. Participants may also register the day of the event for a $10 additional charge, with cash or credit card only.

Your entry fee includes the race, an event t-shirt, water and snacks! FREE “For the Hill of It” water bottles for the first 30 participants registered!

The run will start at Glassford Hill Middle School at 6901 E Panther Path. Upon checkout, runners will be asked if they are a Runner/Jogger or Walker/Hiker. Runners/Joggers flight will start promptly at 7 a.m. and the Walker/Hiker flight will take off at 7:30 am.

Please leave strollers and dogs at home for the safety of all participants. Please park in the parking lot of Glassford Hill Middle School parking lot. Staging and check-in will occur on the basketball court.

Click here to pre-register. Click here to see course map.

