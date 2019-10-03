Prescott Valley Police arrest burglary suspect after video doorbell alerts homeowner

Prescott Valley Police officers arrested 24-year-old Anthony Shuck on Sept. 27 after a video doorbell app tipped off the homeowner of a burglary in progress, according to a press release Thursday afternoon.

At 8:44 a.m. Sept. 27, Prescott Valley Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of north Robert Road.

The homeowner, who had a video doorbell alert system, called 911 after he noticed someone lurking around his home as he viewed a live video on his cellphone.

“A suspect was quickly identified by the homeowner and a neighbor, and as officers attempted to contact the suspect, who was in a nearby home, he fled out the back door,” PVPD spokesperson Traces Gordon said in a statement.

After a short foot pursuit, Shuck was arrested in a nearby yard and charged with second degree burglary and was later booked into Yavapai County Jail.

The homeowner reported several items missing, along with a black Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, which has not been recovered, according to PVPD.

CONTACT

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Callers may also dial Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.