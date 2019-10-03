Prescott Valley Police arrest burglary suspect after video doorbell alerts homeowner
Prescott Valley Police officers arrested 24-year-old Anthony Shuck on Sept. 27 after a video doorbell app tipped off the homeowner of a burglary in progress, according to a press release Thursday afternoon.
At 8:44 a.m. Sept. 27, Prescott Valley Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 3300 block of north Robert Road.
The homeowner, who had a video doorbell alert system, called 911 after he noticed someone lurking around his home as he viewed a live video on his cellphone.
“A suspect was quickly identified by the homeowner and a neighbor, and as officers attempted to contact the suspect, who was in a nearby home, he fled out the back door,” PVPD spokesperson Traces Gordon said in a statement.
After a short foot pursuit, Shuck was arrested in a nearby yard and charged with second degree burglary and was later booked into Yavapai County Jail.
The homeowner reported several items missing, along with a black Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, which has not been recovered, according to PVPD.
CONTACT
The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Callers may also dial Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: