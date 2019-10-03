OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phoenix woman sentenced to 10 years in son’s shooting death

This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Wendy Lavarnia. Lavarnia, who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed, faces sentencing for her role in the 2017 killing. Lavarnia will face 10 to 16 years in prison Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of her son, Landen.(Maricopa County Sheriff via AP, File)

This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Wendy Lavarnia. Lavarnia, who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed, faces sentencing for her role in the 2017 killing. Lavarnia will face 10 to 16 years in prison Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of her son, Landen.(Maricopa County Sheriff via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 1:33 p.m.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for her role in the killing although authorities say they are unable to say for sure who pulled the trigger.

The sentence given to Wendy Lavarnia in the March 2017 shooting death of her son, Landen, marked the most lenient punishment called for under the terms of her guilty pleas to manslaughter and attempted child abuse.

While a prosecutor suggested at sentencing that Lavarnia fired the gun, authorities say they have been unable to determine definitively who shot the weapon.

At her plea hearing a month ago, Lavarnia said she caused Landen’s death by recklessly leaving the gun out where the toddler could grab it while the children played. She has denied firing the gun.

Prosecutor James Seeger, who suggested Lavarnia fired the gun, said her account of the shooting wasn’t credible, such as her claim that the 2-year-old was still holding the gun after the shooting, given the amount of recoil such a weapon produces.

Seeger, who sought a 15-year sentence, said it’s outrageous that Lavarnia cleaned up evidence at the scene after her son was shot to cover her tracks. “It shows a rather cold heart and selfish motive,” Seeger said.

Lavarnia cried throughout her comments to the judge as she expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency, saying she was taking responsibility for her actions and thankful that a family has adopted her surviving children.

“I will have to live with this for the rest of my life, never seeing my son,” Lavarnia said.

Before imposing the sentence, Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Fish said he doesn’t know what really happened that day at Lavarnia’s house.

“I do recognize there was certainly no intention to harm the children,” Fish said, noting Lavarnia will be haunted by her actions for the rest of her life.

Keith Moffitt, who investigated the killing as a Phoenix police detective, raised the well-being of Lavarnia’s surviving three children to the judge before the sentence was handed down, saying they are blameless.

Moffitt, who now works in child welfare investigations for the Arizona Department of Child Safety, said the then-2-year-old boy “will now suffer a life of guilt and shame that’s not his to bear.”

In the months after the March 2017 killing, Phoenix police expressed skepticism about Lavarnia’s account and said they were having a tough time determining who shot the child.

Lavarnia had told police that she put her loaded gun on a bed at her house within reach of her children and then turned away to get something.

Police say Lavarnia’s husband, Kansas Lavarnia, showed up at the house after the shooting with a crudely bandaged gunshot wound on his upper arm, which looked to have been punctured multiple times _ possibly with a screwdriver _ to camouflage the injury.

He claimed to be out shopping when the shooting happened and returned home after police arrived.

Police accused the couple of delaying medical care for their son to clean up evidence in the house, noting that a lack of visible blood implied a long time had passed before they called authorities. That charge was later dismissed.

Fourteen months after his son’s death, Kansas Lavarnia killed himself, on Father’s Day 2018.

Shortly before his suicide, Lavarnia told The Arizona Republic that he was at home during the shooting and had fled because he had prior criminal convictions that barred him from possessing guns.

Lavarnia told the newspaper that the shot fired by his 2-year-old son struck him in the upper part of his left arm, causing the bullet to fragment and leading police to believe the wound was made by a screwdriver. He said one of the fragments exited his arm and struck Landen in the head.

Seeger confirmed that the shot that struck Kansas Lavarnia had exited his arm and struck Landen.

Originally, the couple were each charged with murder, child abuse and hindering prosecution in their son’s death. Prosecutors later dropped the murder charge against Kansas Lavarnia.

Wendy Lavarnia’s plea deal reduced her first-degree murder charge to manslaughter and one of her child abuse charges to attempted child abuse. Her remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Attorney Clare Schum, who represents Lavarnia, said her client’s drug addiction played an enormous role in the shooting. She said Lavarnia is now sober.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Couple accused of killing son investigated in 2014
Arizona in Brief: Police - Man dead after encounter with police
Arizona in Brief: Man sentenced in burning, killing of baby girl in Arizona
Police arrest serial killings suspect after months of unease
Impatient mom gets jail time for pulling gun on son’s barber

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries