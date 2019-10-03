OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phoenix Symphony returns for new season

Xuesha Hu: Pianist Xuesha Hu, who was born in Ganzhou City, China, joins the orchestra for the performance of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C. Major.” (Sue Bray/Courtesy)

Xuesha Hu: Pianist Xuesha Hu, who was born in Ganzhou City, China, joins the orchestra for the performance of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C. Major.” (Sue Bray/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 8:43 p.m.

photo

Roderick Cox: Roderick Cox will be the guest conductor during the orchestra’s performance of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C. Major.” (Sue Bray/Courtesy)

The Phoenix Symphony is returning to Prescott for the first concert of its 2019-2020 season on Sunday, Oct. 6, with a program that includes Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major.”

Composed in 1785, the concerto’s famous second movement, Andante, is in three parts, though the piano solo does not enter until the second section, according to a news release from Sue Bray of the Yavapai Symphony Association. Piano soloist Xuesha Hu joins the orchestra for the solo.

“Pianist Xuesha Hu was born in Ganzhou City, China, to a musical family,” the release states, adding that “she began piano lessons at the age of four and won the Gold Medal at the 2003 China Pearl River Youth Piano Competition. At age 12, she embarked on serious piano study at the pre-college music school affiliated with the China Conservatory … Only 23, she has performed all over the world and recently won the 2017 Bösendorfer Piano Competition.”

Hu has won numerous awards in China as well as became a finalist at the 2008 Eastman Young Artists Competition in New York and the 2009 Liszt International Piano Competition for Young Musicians in Weimar Germany.

Also joining the orchestra for the “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major” is guest conductor Roderick Cox, the 2018 winner of the Georg Solti Conducting Award, the country’s most prestigious award for young conductors.

Also set for the concert is Jean Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5,” which he was commissioned to write by the Finnish Government in 1915 to honor his 50th birthday.

“it premiered with a performance by the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra and was conducted by the composer on his birthday, which is a national holiday in Finland,” the release states.”

Esa-Pekka Solonen, another Finnish composer, is also featured in this concert. Solonen’s “Helix” is a one-movement piece which accelerates as if the music were in a spiral or coil pushing through narrower dimensions as it continues.

Arlon Inman, Yavapai Symphony Association president said the organization is excited to bring back the Phoenix Symphony for the first of a seven Concert series.

“This year, we’re delighted to bring more traditional classical music to the Prescott community,” Inman said.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance, which as a 2 p.m. pre-concert lecture, start at $29 and are available at the Yavapai Symphony Association Office, 228 N. Alarcon St. or by calling 928-776-4255. Full Time college students can purchase any available ticket for $10.

For more information about the Yavapai Symphony Association, visit www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries