Phoenix Symphony returns for new season

The Phoenix Symphony is returning to Prescott for the first concert of its 2019-2020 season on Sunday, Oct. 6, with a program that includes Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major.”



Composed in 1785, the concerto’s famous second movement, Andante, is in three parts, though the piano solo does not enter until the second section, according to a news release from Sue Bray of the Yavapai Symphony Association. Piano soloist Xuesha Hu joins the orchestra for the solo.

“Pianist Xuesha Hu was born in Ganzhou City, China, to a musical family,” the release states, adding that “she began piano lessons at the age of four and won the Gold Medal at the 2003 China Pearl River Youth Piano Competition. At age 12, she embarked on serious piano study at the pre-college music school affiliated with the China Conservatory … Only 23, she has performed all over the world and recently won the 2017 Bösendorfer Piano Competition.”

Hu has won numerous awards in China as well as became a finalist at the 2008 Eastman Young Artists Competition in New York and the 2009 Liszt International Piano Competition for Young Musicians in Weimar Germany.

Also joining the orchestra for the “Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major” is guest conductor Roderick Cox, the 2018 winner of the Georg Solti Conducting Award, the country’s most prestigious award for young conductors.

Also set for the concert is Jean Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5,” which he was commissioned to write by the Finnish Government in 1915 to honor his 50th birthday.

“it premiered with a performance by the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra and was conducted by the composer on his birthday, which is a national holiday in Finland,” the release states.”

Esa-Pekka Solonen, another Finnish composer, is also featured in this concert. Solonen’s “Helix” is a one-movement piece which accelerates as if the music were in a spiral or coil pushing through narrower dimensions as it continues.

Arlon Inman, Yavapai Symphony Association president said the organization is excited to bring back the Phoenix Symphony for the first of a seven Concert series.

“This year, we’re delighted to bring more traditional classical music to the Prescott community,” Inman said.

Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance, which as a 2 p.m. pre-concert lecture, start at $29 and are available at the Yavapai Symphony Association Office, 228 N. Alarcon St. or by calling 928-776-4255. Full Time college students can purchase any available ticket for $10.

For more information about the Yavapai Symphony Association, visit www.yavapaisymphony.org.