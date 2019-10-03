OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pence: Trump campaign will be in Arizona “a lot” in 2020

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Southwest Hispanic Leaders roundtable in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a Southwest Hispanic Leaders roundtable in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 2:24 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 3, 2019 2:47 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Vice President Mike Pence says he and President Donald Trump are “going to be in and out of Arizona a lot” during the 2020 campaign.

Pence told reporters Thursday after an event in Scottsdale that the Trump campaign will appeal to Hispanic voters in Arizona with a focus on faith, family and opposition to abortion.=

Arizona is emerging as a 2020 battleground state.

Pence was in Arizona to raise money for Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who faces a tough election next year. He also spoke with Hispanic business leaders in Scottsdale and visited heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. south of Tucson.

He touted economic strength, job growth and tax cuts. He also defended the president’s call that foreign governments investigate one of Trump’s leading Democratic rivals.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pence aide out of running to be Trump's next chief of staff
Pence: I'm confident no one on my staff wrote the NYT column
Trump says chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year’s end
Trump hits 'send her back' chant, claims he tried to stop it
Both VP candidates mature, articulate ... unwatchable

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries