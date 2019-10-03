Pence: Trump campaign will be in Arizona “a lot” in 2020
Updated as of Thursday, October 3, 2019 2:47 PM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Vice President Mike Pence says he and President Donald Trump are “going to be in and out of Arizona a lot” during the 2020 campaign.
Pence told reporters Thursday after an event in Scottsdale that the Trump campaign will appeal to Hispanic voters in Arizona with a focus on faith, family and opposition to abortion.=
Arizona is emerging as a 2020 battleground state.
Pence was in Arizona to raise money for Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who faces a tough election next year. He also spoke with Hispanic business leaders in Scottsdale and visited heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. south of Tucson.
He touted economic strength, job growth and tax cuts. He also defended the president’s call that foreign governments investigate one of Trump’s leading Democratic rivals.
