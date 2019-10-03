OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: 35th annual ‘Man Against Horse Race’ set for Oct. 5 on Mingus Mountain
Local Sports in Brief

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 11:40 p.m.

The 35th annual Man Against Horse Race, which starts at a trailhead 3 miles off of Fain Road and Highway 89A in Prescott Valley, is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Race director Ron Barrett said the 50-mile ultra-run and endurance ride at 6:30 a.m. will be followed in a staggered-start format by the 25-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 12-mile run at 7:45 a.m., and the 12-mile trail ride at 9 a.m. For more information on the race and/or to register to compete, visit managainsthorse.net or call Barrett at 928-925-1930.

Tennis tournament application deadline set for Oct. 4, midnight

Deadline for entry to the inaugural Tennis Championships in Cottonwood is Friday, Oct. 4, at midnight. All tournament proceeds benefit junior tennis development in northern Arizona. Events are being held in all age groups from 8 to 80 for male and female players. Participants need to be a member of the United States Tennis Association and can use the tournament ID of 750023619 to enter. Matches will be played at Mingus Union High School and Sedona Red Rock High School. Any questions can be directed to tournament director Larry Lineberry at 928-300-5394 or email: lineberrytennis@gmail.com.

Turquoise Circuit Finals returns Oct. 4-5 to Prescott Valley

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Cowboys and cowgirls compete at approximately 20 rodeos across Arizona and New Mexico in hopes of earning a qualification spot at the TCFR and for the opportunity to vie for a chance to qualify into the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, FL each year. Tickets start at just $14. Tickets are available at the PVEC box office, online at findlaytoyotacenter.com/events or by calling 800-745-3000.

Skull Valley Polo Club tourney, barbecue set for Oct. 5

The United States Polo Association will be hosting the 15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Van Dickson Ranch (13125 Van Dickson Rd., Skull Valley). Play will begin at 1 p.m. while dinner will be held at 4 p.m. Dinner will be smoked tri-tip prepared by C. Paul Harris. Guests are encouraged to bring their chairs, hats and drinks but dogs will not be allowed. Proceeds will go to the Skull Valley Polo Club and the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 7906. The tournament and dinner will be $45 per person and all checks are to be mailed to the Skull Valley Polo Club (P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, Ariz., 86338) by Oct. 1. For more information, contact 928-442-3658 or carolyn@vandicksonranch.com.

