Listen or jam at the Folk Music Fest, Oct. 5-6
Come enjoy two days of fabulous folk music at the 41st Annual Folk Music Fest at the Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Listen to performances, attend workshops, or bring your own instrument and jam with other musicians in a shady corner of the Sharlot Hall Museum campus. There's plenty for young ones too from an innovative music making area to a DIY instrument station.
Admission is $5. Free admission for members and 17 years of age and under. Admission is also free to those who bring an instrument to jam with others.
For more information, visit the Sharlot Hall Museum Facebook page.
