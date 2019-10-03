Kids can participate in the Clay Out West Sculpture Jamboree & Competition in October

The 3rd annual Clay Out West Sculpture Jamboree & Competition for kids is held at the Phippen Museum of Western Art, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday's and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday's in October.

Participants are invited to hands-on workshops with instruction in the clay sculpture process and are also invited to execute a western-themed sculpture. Certificates are awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in three age categories (elementary, middle school & high school) and first-place winners will have their sculptures rendered as actual bronze statues for a display in the museum.

This event is open to all area students interested in trying their hands at sculpture. Registration is required. Cost is $10 per student. Exact dates and more information is posted on the Clay Out West Youth Art Workshop Facebook page.

For more information and to register, call 928-778-1385.

