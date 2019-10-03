Gameday Glance: No. 17 Prescott at No. 13 Coconino – Week 7

Who: No. 17 Prescott Badgers at No. 13 Coconino Panthers

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Cromer Stadium, Flagstaff, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @TheEditorDesk for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (37-19, 6th season); Coconino – Mike Lapsley (5-0, 1st season)

Records: Prescott (3-2, 1-0 Grand Canyon); Coconino (5-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – Bye week; Coconino – The Panthers traveled to Prescott Valley and took care of business with a 28-14 victory over Bradshaw Mountain. Zach Bennett ran the ball 31 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, while Bailey McCauslin had 91 yards on six carries and a score.

Last Meeting: Prescott 28, Coconino 16 (Sept. 28, 2018, in Prescott)

The Setting: Although it’s early in Grand Canyon region play, tonight’s Prescott-Coconino matchup could provide a peek at this year’s region champion, and could mean the world to its winner if these two teams were to tie after Week 11 is complete Nov. 1. Prescott has played the tougher schedule with a 13-13 opponent record, including two teams (Losses to No. 4 Canyon Del Oro/No. 7 Desert Edge) on their schedule in the Top 10. Coconino’s schedule hasn’t been as tough with a 5-23 overall record, including an 0-18 mark heading into Week 5. The Badgers will need to stop, or at least slow down, running back Zach Bennett (824 yards rushing/14 TDs) if they are to get out of Flagstaff with a win.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Coconino – Jr. RB Zach Bennett; Sr. QB Jordan Lucero; Sr. WR Bailey McCauslin; Jr. MLB Manuel Cardoza;

Weather: 57 degrees at kickoff, clear, 40% humidity, 8 mph WSW, sunset at 6:08 p.m.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 13 Coconino — 2-0(5-0)

No. 17 Prescott — 1-0(3-2)

Mohave — 1-0(2-3)

Bradshaw Mtn. — 1-1(3-3)

Lee Williams — 1-1(3-2)

Flagstaff — 0-2(2-3)

Mingus — 0-2(0-6)