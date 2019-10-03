Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Flagstaff — Week 7

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Flagstaff Eagles

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Flagstaff – Todd Hanley (2-3, 1st season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (15-12, 4th season)

Records: Flagstaff (2-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Flagstaff – The Eagles let one slip away against Mohave where they actually led 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Thunderbirds came back to win the game 21-20; Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears went into last week’s game looking to upend a red-hot Coconino team that was 4-0. Coconino proved too polished and stayed perfect with a 28-14 win over Bradshaw Mountain.

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 42, Flagstaff 7 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: One week the Bears look good and the other week they don’t. There’s still plenty of season left for the team to go on a tear considering their remaining four-game schedule is pretty favorable. Next week’s rivalry game against Prescott does present some challenges though; Flagstaff opened the season 2-0 but have taken a nose dive since. It’s safe to assume that the Eagles’ confidence levels are really low.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — Jr. QB Josh Grant, Sr. WO Alex Cabral, Sr. TE Daniel Gobiel, Sr. RB Titus King, Jr. RB Mason Stultz; Flagstaff – Sr. QB Joe Weidinger, Sr. RB Luis Jaramillo, Jr. RB Jace Wetzel

Weather: 54 degrees at kickoff, clear, 6 mph W, 42% humidity, Sunset at 6:08 p.m.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 13 Coconino — 2-0(5-0)

No. 17 Prescott — 1-0(3-2)

Mohave — 1-0(2-3)

Bradshaw Mtn. — 1-1(3-3)

Lee Williams — 1-1(3-2)

Flagstaff — 0-2(2-3)

Mingus — 0-2(0-6)