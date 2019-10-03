OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 04
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Flagstaff — Week 7
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain's Josh Grant tries to run through the defense as the Bears host Estrella Foothills in their 2019 football home opener Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Bradshaw Mountain's Josh Grant tries to run through the defense as the Bears host Estrella Foothills in their 2019 football home opener Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 11:44 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Flagstaff — Week 7

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Flagstaff Eagles

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Flagstaff – Todd Hanley (2-3, 1st season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (15-12, 4th season)

Records: Flagstaff (2-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Flagstaff – The Eagles let one slip away against Mohave where they actually led 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Thunderbirds came back to win the game 21-20; Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears went into last week’s game looking to upend a red-hot Coconino team that was 4-0. Coconino proved too polished and stayed perfect with a 28-14 win over Bradshaw Mountain.

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 42, Flagstaff 7 (Sept. 28, 2018 in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: One week the Bears look good and the other week they don’t. There’s still plenty of season left for the team to go on a tear considering their remaining four-game schedule is pretty favorable. Next week’s rivalry game against Prescott does present some challenges though; Flagstaff opened the season 2-0 but have taken a nose dive since. It’s safe to assume that the Eagles’ confidence levels are really low.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — Jr. QB Josh Grant, Sr. WO Alex Cabral, Sr. TE Daniel Gobiel, Sr. RB Titus King, Jr. RB Mason Stultz; Flagstaff – Sr. QB Joe Weidinger, Sr. RB Luis Jaramillo, Jr. RB Jace Wetzel

Weather: 54 degrees at kickoff, clear, 6 mph W, 42% humidity, Sunset at 6:08 p.m.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 13 Coconino — 2-0(5-0)

No. 17 Prescott — 1-0(3-2)

Mohave — 1-0(2-3)

Bradshaw Mtn. — 1-1(3-3)

Lee Williams — 1-1(3-2)

Flagstaff — 0-2(2-3)

Mingus — 0-2(0-6)

