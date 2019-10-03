OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 04
Friday Catchall: Love Prescott, get shots, delete those emails

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 9:25 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• WOE IS ME – On occasion I see comments that make me wonder: why do people live here?

One topic that brings out a lot of input is the wildfire risk, which has Yavapai County communities in the red (dark red on the map for high fire risk), according to a report we published last month.

We have special interests wanting uniform water conservation efforts across the area, because groundwater mining continues.

Those against traffic and the anti-development folks regularly can be heard. Why do we allow more development (particularly apartments) when it costs all of us so much (and so few can afford to buy in)?

Then there are the people who dislike the prescribed burns; I dislike it too when I cannot breathe.

But so many of these are multi-faceted issues. It is like raising horses, having a child in activities or doing anything yourself. Everyone has an opinion, they share that viewpoint whether you solicit it or not, and not all of them are correct.

That latter part is because most often each person truly knows all about only their segment of the problem.

It’s like 10 people in a dark room trying to guess what kind of animal is in the room with them – only by touch. Imagine it’s a donkey. Some are at the head, others are in the middle and one guy is on the south side of it (there’s a joke in there somewhere) … you get the idea.

Sadly, the topics and worries of wildfires, water, traffic, developments, smoke and everything else require common sense, care for our fellow man and respect for others (even when new to an area; a double-edged sword for sure).

Why do we live here, if the state of these issues is so bad?

Simple. It is either all we know, or we have lived elsewhere and this is the best yet. Take your pick.

• SHOTS – I do not understand the debate over vaccinating or not vaccinating our children.

When a 95% or better immunization rate will protect children from disease, the argument (I call it pride) of people who choose against shots disappoints me.

Unless the vaccinations have changed for the worse, why has something that worked so well for so many of us, when we were growing up, been abandoned by so many?

And then I wonder why the state government or our lawmakers allow non-compliance.

This is worthy of more study – we will continue to look into it and I would like to hear from you. Please email twieds@prescottaz.com.

• EMAILS – The silly season (campaigns) are upon us, evidenced by some of the correspondence in my inbox. Here’s part of one:

“Republicans in Arizona just shut down more than 300 polling places. They’re deliberately making it harder for Democrats to vote to keep Arizona red in 2020.” It ends with a plea for money to help that particular candidate.

Let’s examine this for a second. Yavapai County elections officials reminded us recently that all of our polling places are open – meaning, if the one nearest my house is swamped on Election Day, I can go to another anywhere in the county.

And, speaking with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is a Democrat, she sees the process (her job) as nonpartisan. She works to guarantee voting and voters’ rights for everyone.

I stated last week you just can’t believe everything you read on the internet. Same goes for emails.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): After you go to the Wings Out West Airshow, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Prescott Airport (https://tinyurl.com/y3esjg2j), plan to take in the Mile High Comedy Theater, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. You won’t be disappointed.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

