Feature Home: 1496 Varsity Dr • Prescott, AZ Visit Sales Office for Info
Find your home today at one of Dorn Homes’ most popular communities in Prescott before we sell out! This community is close to being finished, with a variety of plans to choose from. Only 5 homes left to sell in this Prescott Lakes community. Homeowner’s enjoy the award-winning architecture, close-knit community, and countless amenities within the Prescott Lakes community!
At Astoria, Prescott’s greatest nostalgic architecture has been brought back to life. Owners can choose between Victorian, Craftsman, and Modern Farmhouse architectural styles, and floor plans ranging from 1,660-3,116 sq. ft. The neighborhood is magically reminiscent of the early 1900’s. A quaint “Town Square Park” and Victorian Gazebo greet each visitor as they enter Astoria through the gated entry. Park benches, white picket fences, and shade trees offer the residents their own peaceful escape.
New Homes Starting from the Low $400s
Open 10-5 Daily
928-237-2600
www.dornhomes.com
