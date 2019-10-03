Exceptional Rodeo for exceptional kids, Oct. 5

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR) invites families from the special needs community to attend the inaugural Exceptional Rodeo which will be held in conjunction with the TCFR at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

This unique program allows exceptional kids of all ages to take part in rodeo themed games and activities. With help from professional cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo royalty, each participant is given encouragement and individual assistance through each activity.

At the end of the event, a special awards ceremony will recognize everyone’s involvement and celebrate their unique abilities.

Registration is required to participate. For more information and to register, visit turquoisecircuitfinalsrodeo.com or call Julie at 719-337-1471 or AnnDee at 480-600-2255.

