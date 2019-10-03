OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Exceptional Rodeo for exceptional kids, Oct. 5

This undated photo shows participants from the Exceptional Rodeo at Rodeo de Santa Fe, a professional rodeo in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Exceptional Rodeo is slated to come to Prescott Valley on Oct. 5, 2019, in conjunction with the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, which is Oct. 4-5 at the Findlay Toyota Center. (William Kierce, Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo/Courtesy/file)

This undated photo shows participants from the Exceptional Rodeo at Rodeo de Santa Fe, a professional rodeo in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Exceptional Rodeo is slated to come to Prescott Valley on Oct. 5, 2019, in conjunction with the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, which is Oct. 4-5 at the Findlay Toyota Center. (William Kierce, Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo/Courtesy/file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 12:01 p.m.

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR) invites families from the special needs community to attend the inaugural Exceptional Rodeo which will be held in conjunction with the TCFR at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

This unique program allows exceptional kids of all ages to take part in rodeo themed games and activities. With help from professional cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo royalty, each participant is given encouragement and individual assistance through each activity.

At the end of the event, a special awards ceremony will recognize everyone’s involvement and celebrate their unique abilities.

Registration is required to participate. For more information and to register, visit turquoisecircuitfinalsrodeo.com or call Julie at 719-337-1471 or AnnDee at 480-600-2255.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Exceptional Rodeo slated for Oct. 5 in Prescott Valley.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Findlay Toyota Center

