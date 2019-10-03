Corridor Calendar: Week of Oct. 4, 2019

CORDES LAKES

General Meeting will be held at the Community Center on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Speaker to be determined.

Food Program at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, is October 16 & 24. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and doors close and lock at 9 a.m. Please remain OUT of the marked area of the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue.

A notary is available during regular library hours at the Cordes Lakes Library.

SPRING VALLEY

Property Owners Meeting is Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Come at 6:30 p.m. for the entertainment of Spring Valley High Mountain Chordsmen barbershop quintet and goodies with coffee or tea available.

Balance Class is Oct. 8 at 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. This is presented by NACOG and runs until November 19. The class improves your balance, helps prevent falls and shows how to get up if you do fall.



Mayer Daze takes place Oct. 5 with the parade kicking off the event. Barbecue at 11 a.m. There will be an auction, car show, pony rides and much more.

Knit & Crochet Group is now meeting at Mayer Meals on Wheels every Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy the company of others or if you are a beginner, get the help you need to create your item.

Thanksgiving Dinner and Pie Auction will take place Nov. 27 with dinner at 11:30 a.m. and auction immediately following at about 12:30 p.m. Bid on your favorite pies for no baking for Thanksgiving Day. The drawing for the Cracker Barrel Gift Certificate will be done at the auction.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the thrift store.

WEEKLY EVENTS - CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or takeout.

Pizza Hut delivers to the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. You can call 928-775-0906 on the day of delivery and they will bring it to the center for you to pick up.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Meetings suspended during July and August and resume Sept. 20.



SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.



MAYER

Coney Island Night at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 W. Miami, from 4-6 p.m. Get a 1/4 pound chili dog for $3. Also available are banana splits, sundaes, sodas and more. Note: Due to winter and low participation, this event may close.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.