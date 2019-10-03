OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
$300 reward offered

Cody James Wilkins, 28, is wanted by law enforcement for a probation violation warrant stemming from multiple drug charges. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Cody James Wilkins, 28, is wanted by law enforcement for a probation violation warrant stemming from multiple drug charges. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 3:31 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Chino Valley Police Department are asking the public for help in locating Cody James Wilkins, 28, of Chino Valley.

Wilkins is wanted for a probation violation warrant stemming from multiple drug charges, including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release. The warrant is extraditable statewide with a $25,000 bond.

photo

A tattoo of a cross on the right forearm of Cody James Wilkins, 28. Wilkins is wanted by law enforcement for a probation violation warrant stemming from multiple drug charges. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Wilkins is described as a 6-feet-1 white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and cross tattoos on his chest and right forearm. His last known address is in the 2800 block of Dreamscape Way in Chino Valley and he was last known to be staying at a home in the 600 block of Equestrian Trail (just off Willow Breeze Road) in Chino Valley.

Anyone who provides information that leads to Wilkins’ arrest is eligible to receive a $300 cash reward. To earn the reward, the tipster must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips submitted this way are completely anonymous.

