Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
$300 reward offered
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Chino Valley Police Department are asking the public for help in locating Cody James Wilkins, 28, of Chino Valley.
Wilkins is wanted for a probation violation warrant stemming from multiple drug charges, including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release. The warrant is extraditable statewide with a $25,000 bond.
Wilkins is described as a 6-feet-1 white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and cross tattoos on his chest and right forearm. His last known address is in the 2800 block of Dreamscape Way in Chino Valley and he was last known to be staying at a home in the 600 block of Equestrian Trail (just off Willow Breeze Road) in Chino Valley.
Anyone who provides information that leads to Wilkins’ arrest is eligible to receive a $300 cash reward. To earn the reward, the tipster must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips submitted this way are completely anonymous.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: