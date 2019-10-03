OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Chamber, Yavapai College, town partner for Oct. 12 Harvest Festival
Fun for the whole family, chamber director says

Festival attendees paint pumpkins during the 2018 Harvest Festival in Chino Valley. (CV Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy)

Festival attendees paint pumpkins during the 2018 Harvest Festival in Chino Valley. (CV Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 7:47 p.m.

photo

Festival attendees pose for a fun photo during the 2018 Harvest Festival in Chino Valley. (CV Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy)

After partnering with Yavapai College for the Harvest Festival last year, the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is adding another partnership with the Town of Chino Valley for this year’s event, said Executive Director Lorette Brashear.

“We’ve all joined forces to put on a community event,” Brashear said. “The town liked the event and we thought that to grow it and make it a real, true community event that we decided to all three entities combine and merge as one.”

The combination of all three will make the event bigger and better and allow for more of the town to get involved with it, she said. Last year more than 2,000 people came and the goal is to have just as much if not more, Brashear said.

Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yavapai College Agribusiness & Science Technology Center Saturday, Oct. 12, the Harvest Festival will have more to do than ever, she said. There’s going to be hay rides, a tractor show and tractor pull, a pumpkin patch, corn maze, a kid zone for different ages with things for toddlers, middle schoolers and high school students, pony rides, bounce houses and games, entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks, an arts and crafts show and the return of the virtual haunted house, which Brashear said was a great hit last year.

Yavapai College is also going to put on various demonstrations, including equine, canine and the bucket lift, she said.

The event is free, unless you buy anything from the food trucks and is something for the entire family to enjoy, Brashear said.

“All ages can participate in this,” she said. “The kids can go and enjoy the kid’s section, the adults can go and enjoy the beer and the food … anyone can go and enjoy the craft show. It’s really got something for everybody in the entire family.”

Additionally, Brashear said there’s still spots open if anyone wants to be a vendor in the arts and craft show. It’s $20 and anyone interested can contact the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.

The Yavapai College Agribusiness & Science Center is located at 2275 Old Home Manor Dr. For more information, visit www.chinovalley.org.

