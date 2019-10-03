OFFERS
2019 Wings Out West Air Show

Matt Chapman and his Extra 330LX performs during the Wings Out West Airshow at Prescott Regional Airport last year. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Matt Chapman and his Extra 330LX performs during the Wings Out West Airshow at Prescott Regional Airport last year. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 9:20 p.m.

photo

A missing man formation with Gary Rower, Matt Chapman, Bill Stein and Rob Holland during last year's Wings Out West Airshow at Prescott Regional Airport. (Les Stukenberg/Courier file)

Planes will fly high over the Prescott Regional Airport Saturday, Oct. 5, for the 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, which organizer Kristi Miller said is going to be a great show this year.

“We’re doing a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion,” Miller said. “We’re going to have a lot of World War II warbirds here flying this year, including a reenactment of paratroopers landing in Normandy.”

Performing the reenactment is The Liberty Jump Team which perform exhibition parachute jumps at various national and international events and reunions. Also expected are aerobatic pilots Matt Chapman, Bill Stein, Kent Pietsch and Rob Holland, Cindy Irish, skydiver and member of the all-women skydiving Misty Blues team, Vampire Airshows, an historic C-53 aircraft called the “D-Day Doll” and Retired Lt. Colonel Dave Hamilton as the guest of honor.

Hamilton is the last living Pathfinder pilot who flew on D-Day. He was in Europe earlier in the summer celebrating the 75th anniversary of D-Day and is a Prescott resident, Miller said. It’s an honor to have him at the show, she said.

Hamilton enlisted in the Army Air Force on Dec. 8, 1941, was trained as a C-47 pilot and assigned to the 436th troop Carrier Group, Ninth Air Force and sent to Bottesford Base in England. He then went through Pathfinder pilot training and was assigned to a unit. His first mission was dropping pathfinder paratroopers into Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. In August of 1944, he dropped pathfinder paratroopers in to Dragoon in Southern France and in, September 1944, into Market Garden, Holland.

Hamilton received four Air Medals, nine stars on ETO campaign ribbon, two Presidential Unit Citations, Order of William form Holland, the French Legion of Honor Medal and jump wings from the 82nd Airborne.

This is the third year the City of Prescott has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to co-sponsor the Wings Out West Air Show, Miller said. It’s been a great arrangement in order to put on a great event for the residents of the region, she said.

photo

A KC-135 from the Arizona Air National Guard did a flyby on it's way to Pittsburgh, PA during the Wings Out West Airshow at Prescott Regional Airport last year. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

“We get a lot of kids here that really get excited about aviation. They’re seeing all of these aircraft flying and doing loops and barrels and all sorts of fun things,” Miller said. “We have a lot of great static aircraft that you’ll be able to wander around and see up close and personal, helicopters and things that aren’t flying in the aerial presentation."

The free show is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the aerial presentation beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be food vendors, simulator flying and the opportunity to purchase rides on historic aircraft, such as the B-17 and B-25, courtesy of the Airbase Arizona Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in Mesa, Miller said. Prices for aircraft rides start at $195.

The 2019 Wings Out West Air Show is at Prescott Regional Airport, Ernest A. Love Field – Embry Riddle Flight Line, located at 6546 Crystal Lane.

For more information about the show, or to learn how to purchase rides in historic aircraft, visit www.prcairport.com/wings-out-west-air-show.

