2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
The 2019 Wings Out West Air Show is taking place at the Prescott Airport, 6500 Mac Curdy Drive, Embry Riddle Flight Line from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
This event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and will honor our WWII veterans. The air show will feature the dynamic trio of Matt Chapman, Bill Stein, and Rob Holland in their aerobatic aircraft, skydiver Cindy Irish will jump with the U.S. Flag in tow, food vendors, aerial performances, static displays, food vendors, simulator flying, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to take a ride in a historical airplane.
Presented by the City of Prescott and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, this event is free to the public. Gates open at 9 a.m., aerial performances start at 10 a.m.
For more information on performers, rides, events, parking and other details, visit prcairport.com/wings-out-west-air-show.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Embry-Riddle, City of Prescott hosting ‘Wings Out West’ airshow Oct. 5.
