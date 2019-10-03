OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5

Shown here is Matt Chapman, Bill Stein and Rob Holland performing aerial acrobatics at the 2018 Wings Out West Airshow. They will perform again in this years show at Prescott Regional Airport Saturday, Oct. 5. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Shown here is Matt Chapman, Bill Stein and Rob Holland performing aerial acrobatics at the 2018 Wings Out West Airshow. They will perform again in this years show at Prescott Regional Airport Saturday, Oct. 5. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 3:35 p.m.

The 2019 Wings Out West Air Show is taking place at the Prescott Airport, 6500 Mac Curdy Drive, Embry Riddle Flight Line from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

This event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and will honor our WWII veterans. The air show will feature the dynamic trio of Matt Chapman, Bill Stein, and Rob Holland in their aerobatic aircraft, skydiver Cindy Irish will jump with the U.S. Flag in tow, food vendors, aerial performances, static displays, food vendors, simulator flying, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to take a ride in a historical airplane.

Presented by the City of Prescott and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, this event is free to the public. Gates open at 9 a.m., aerial performances start at 10 a.m.

For more information on performers, rides, events, parking and other details, visit prcairport.com/wings-out-west-air-show.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Embry-Riddle, City of Prescott hosting ‘Wings Out West’ airshow Oct. 5.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Regional Airport

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Embry-Riddle, City of Prescott hosting ‘Wings Out West’ airshow Oct. 5
Air show to recreate Ernest A. Love dogfight on Saturday
Wings Out West Airshow returns Oct. 6
Embry-Riddle and City of Prescott team up to host airshow, tech fair, fly-in
Embry-Riddle, City of Prescott host airshow Oct. 7

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries