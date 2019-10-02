OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 02
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Unbeaten Pats, Chiefs remain top 2 teams in AP Pro32 poll
NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets fired up up before a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Ron Schwane/AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets fired up up before a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Ron Schwane/AP)

SIMMI BUTTAR, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 12:26 a.m.

NEW YORK — It’s only four weeks into the NFL’s regular season and it seems like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are way ahead of the rest of the AFC.

The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, who met in last season’s AFC championship game, are both off to 4-0 starts.

The AFC’s two remaining unbeaten teams also maintained their tight grip on top of the latest AP Pro 32 poll .

New England received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

Kansas City earned the remaining two first-place votes and 374 points after rallying late to beat the Detroit Lions 34-30.

“Patrick Mahomes didn’t have his best stuff against the Lions, but the reigning MVP found his touch when it mattered most: on the game-winning drive,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

The Patriots and Chiefs are the only AFC teams in the top nine in the poll. The surprising Buffalo Bills, who lost 16-10 to the Patriots last week, moved up a spot to round out the top 10.

The New Orleans Saints jumped four places to No. 3 after topping the Dallas Cowboys 12-10 on Sunday night. It was the Saints’ second consecutive victory without quarterback Drew Brees, who is out several weeks after thumb surgery.

“One of this season’s biggest surprises: The Saints’ defense is carrying the offense,” said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

The Cowboys remained at No. 4 and will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“Offense will bounce back,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said of Dallas, which was held to 254 yards against New Orleans.

The Packers fell three spots to No. 8 after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams slipped two spots to No. 5 after losing a 55-40 slugfest to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams will open Week 5 at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

“It’s hard to know what to think of this team,” Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk said of the Rams. “They need (running back) Todd Gurley to be Todd Gurley for their offense to operate as we’ve seen it in the past. (Coach) Sean McVay isn’t a miracle worker.”

The Seahawks climbed four spots to No. 6 after dominating the winless Arizona Cardinals 27-10.

Despite losing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a left shoulder injury, the Chicago Bears fended off the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 and rocketed seven spots to No. 7. The Bears will have Chase Daniel at QB when they face the Oakland Raiders in London before their bye week.

“When you allow an average of only 11 points per game, it may not matter much whether it’s Mitch Trubisky or Chase Daniel under center,” said Ira Kaufman of Fox 13 in Tampa, Florida.

The San Francisco 49ers, the NFC’s only unbeaten team, remained at No. 9 after their bye week. The 49ers will close Week 5 when they host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Saints, Rams, Bears finish as top 3 in AP Pro32 poll
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
Saints on top of latest Pro32 poll; KC, Pats tied for 2nd
Preview: Chiefs' bandwagon rolling into mighty Patriots at Arrowhead
Saints back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Chargers climb to No. 2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries