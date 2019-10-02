Shop Fall Fest in the Park, Oct. 5-6

Enjoy over 100 vendors who will be showcasing and selling fine art, jewelry, food and much more underneath the beautiful shade of the trees at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5-6.

Admission is free. For more information, call 928-445-2000.

