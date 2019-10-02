OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 02
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Review: Renée Zellweger captures Garland's essence in 'Judy'

This image released by Roadside Attractions shows Renée-Zellweger as Judy Garland in a scene from "Judy," in theaters on Sept. 27. (David Hindley/Roadside Attractions via AP)

This image released by Roadside Attractions shows Renée-Zellweger as Judy Garland in a scene from "Judy," in theaters on Sept. 27. (David Hindley/Roadside Attractions via AP)

LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 2:07 p.m.

JUDY Official Trailer (2019) Renée Zellweger, Judy Garland Movie HD by ONE Media

(Opens in the Prescott area Friday, Oct. 4.)

Renée Zellweger is so undeniably perfect as Judy Garland that it almost makes up for the shortcomings of the film around it. "Judy " is itself a fine and imperfect look at some of Garland's last years of life, but it really should have been something transcendent — Zellweger's performance demands it.

Inspired by Peter Quilter's play "End of the Rainbow," ''Judy" drops in on Garland in late 1968 and early 1969, another down moment in the star's turbulent life. Garland at this point is 46 and looks older — a lifetime of pills, smoking, weight loss, weight gain and booze has taken its toll and she has been whittled down to a wisp of a person. She also in the midst of a contentious divorce from producer Sid Luft (Rufus Sewell), who gambled away all her money at the race track, somehow still got the house and is trying to get custody of their two young children, Lorna (Bella Ramsey of "Game of Thrones") and Joey. Liza Minnelli (Gemma-Leah Devereux) at this point is grown and pursuing her own career in showbiz.

Garland's life in the present is painfully unsettled. She is living out of suitcases in hotels and dragging her kids around to be in her low-paying gigs. There is something unspeakably sad about the fact that Garland, despite all of her success, her talent, her fame and over 40 years of giving everything to the performance, still had no place to call home. She is a vaudeville vagrant. Her home is on stage, her family is the audience. And at the moment, she's the "unreliable" and "uninsurable" bad seed that no one in her home country wants to deal with.

It's why she reluctantly signs up for a series of shows in London at the Talk of the Town cabaret. The Brits still idolize her and are willing to pay. For Garland, it's a chance to make enough money to buy a house so she might have some hope of getting custody of her children.

The film cuts between the present moment and the set of "The Wizard of Oz," in which audiences get a crash course on the psychological and emotional stranglehold studio chief Louis B. Mayer (Richard Cordery) had on his 15-year-old employee (played with verve by Darci Shaw).

Working from a screenplay by Tom Edge, director Rupert Goold presents Garland's story lovingly and without judgment. He takes time to show the person behind the pain (and the headlines), something that barely anyone in her circle seemed to offer her at the time. But it's Zellweger who makes her come alive again with a clear-eyed, deeply emphatic and captivating portrayal that elegantly balances her profound sadness and vulnerability with that gloriously bawdy and dark sense of humor. Zellweger's voice might not be an exact match of Garland's, but the soul and spirit that she brings along with her lovely approximation will certainly elicit more than a few goosebumps.

Some of the best moments are her on stage, or just about to go out convinced that she can barely speak let alone sing only to turn it on for the crowd seconds later. But there's also a touching sequence with a few of her fans who give her a much-needed night of normalcy and also gives a nod to her importance in the LGBTQ community.

The film leaves something to be desired with basic facts, however. It assumes much, glosses over some and seems to skip over crucial developments — like how Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock) went from random admirer to fifth husband. It also ends six months before her death. In other words, it's up to the viewer to fill in the blanks (or find a good biography to help afterward).

But all that melts away when Zellweger is there belting her heart out.

"Judy," a Roadside Attractions release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for "substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language, and smoking." Running time: 118 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Movie Review: Football period piece falls short of a touchdown
'The Revolution of Marina M' by Janet Fitch
Harris multi-tasks on run-of-the-mill Western
'Ghostbike' film seeks to prevent cyclist deaths
Cinematography

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries