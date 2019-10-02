PUSD AZMerit scores reveal strengths, glitches

When it comes to the state’s standardized tests, Prescott Unified School District students are traditionally strong performers.

This year was no different. Yet there were some glitches, and clearly room for improvement, officials said.

Elementary grade students in third, fourth and fifth grades have long earned the highest percentage scores in both language arts and math, and that’s still holding true — 70% of the 2019 spring third graders exceeded the state’s proficiency level on the AZMerit spring 2019 math test.

The lowest scores were in eighth-grade general math. The scores this year dipped below the state average, a disturbing trend to school leaders. Interventions have been implemented a new curriculum is now in place. Still, scores have not yet risen so that 50% or more are passing the test.

The 2015 and 2016 years showed the lowest scores below 10 percent meeting the state proficiency goal. In 2018, the scores elevated to 35 percent, only to drop this spring to 26 percent in the passing range.

That isn’t all eighth-grade math students. Students taking higher level math, such as algebra, geometry and algebra II all scored in the low- to mid-40% range.

Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read presented the AZMerit scores in language arts and math and the AIMS science scores to the Governing Board on Tuesday night. With the use of a five-year tracking chart, Read showcased where progress has been made and where there is still a need for improvement.

She admitted the eighth-grade mathematics score continue to baffle, but she and her colleagues are certain these scores do not reflect student capability. This year, the eighth-grade math team is implementing a new math curriculum, and Read and others suspect that will make a difference. The state this coming spring also will offer just one math test to the entire class, rather than separate them by subject, she said.

The expectation is that change will create a more level grading field, district leaders said.

The state Department of Education has yet to publicly release the statewide AZMerit scores due to calculation errors yet to be corrected. In the meantime, individual districts are releasing their own data. AZMerit scores are a key factor in the A-F labels all public schools will receive in November.

In language arts, 67% of the fifth-grade students passed the test; 65% of fourth graders and 60% of third graders passed. That was higher than the state’s highest passing rate in fifth grade at just above 50%.

The lowest ELA scores were for 10th graders — for the last two years only 42% of those taking the test passed at the state proficiency level.

On the standardized science test, fourth graders excelled with a 74% passing grade; 10th graders dipped such that only 27% passed, a dipping below the state average of 30%.

The drop-off in older grades seems to have more to do with motivation than ability, Read and other district leaders suggested.

Student Board Representative Madison Jackson said she knows these tests are scoffed at by many of her high school peers because they don’t impact their grades or their college acceptance.

Superintendent Joe Howard called the AZMerit test an “autopsy” versus a true diagnosis of either success or failure.

Governing Board member Connie Donovan, a retired educator, asked whether with these results teachers will be inclined to “teach to the test.”

In PUSD, all teachers are expected to teach state standards, not teach to the test, Read assured.

Read concluded her presentation with areas of strength and improvements listed for each school.

Governing Board members seemed to take these scores in stride. Several of the five, though, want to see more on how individual student performance is measured and how those outcomes drive instruction.

Board member Scott Hicks said he would like to see how Arizona, and Prescott, fare against national standards.

“I’ll never be satisfied when our scores show there are kids we are missing,” Howard said. “How do we get to every child?

“We want to be perfect, but nobody is. But we can use this as an opportunity to figure out how to help kids and make changes to help kids … “I’ll never be satisfied when our scores show there are kids we are missing.”

In education today, Howard and his colleagues were clear there is no room for complacency.

“We’re always looking to improve,” he concluded.

Areas of Improvement by School

ABIA JUDD:

• School goal is to focus on interventions involving reteaching concepts not mastered by students in math curriculum.

• Writing strategies will continue to be a focus at all grade levels starting with the incorporation of the handwriting curriculum at the younger grade levels.

LINCOLN:

• We want to continue improving growth in both 3rd and 4th grade in math.

• We will continue our work aligning ELA curriculum to improve all ELA scores.

TAYLOR HICKS:

• The percentage of 4th graders who passed math is lower than the state average. We have analyzed our data and determined this was a pacing issue within our new curriculum. We are going to introduce fractions much earlier so students have more opportunity to master those standards.

• In 3rd grade, the percentage of students who earned highly proﬁcient on ELA decreased from 17/18 to 18/19. We are going to implement more teacher training on extension/enrichment activities and focus on extensions as well as interventions through monthly data analysis meetings.

GRANITE MOUNTAIN:

• With the implementation of consistent curriculum for ELA and Math, we are looking forward to maintaining and improving achievement and growth for all of our students.

PMHMS:

• We will continue to work on 8th grade math with the new curriculum.

• We are focusing on helping Special Education students show greater growth.

PHS:

• We will fully implement the new high school math curriculum to help support and increase student learning.

• We are working to motivate students to give their best effort on this assessment, so that scores reﬂect actual student ability.

Areas of Strength by School

ABIA JUDD:

• Both 3rd and 4th grade students outscored the state average in all ﬁve areas of the AzMerit and AIMS.

• Our ELA scores improved in both 3rd and 4th grade by 6 and 8 percentage points, respectively.

LINCOLN:

• All 3rd and 4th grade classes exceeded last year’s scores in those same grades in ELA and Math.

• 4th graders in 2019 improved their 3rd grade ELA scores by 19 percentage points.

TAYLOR HICKS:

• Our percentage of 3rd graders who were minimally proﬁcient in ELA decreased from 17/18 to 18/19.

• 71% of our 3rd graders passed the AZMerit math test. This is 20 percentage points higher than the state average.

GRANITE MOUNTAIN:

• Our 5th grade ELA scores increased.

• We consistently remain above the state average in both grades and all subject areas.

• 92-100% of our honors students were proﬁcient on the test with the great majority of our honors students performing highly proﬁcient.

MILE HIGH:

• Algebra and Geometry scores for 8th graders are high.

• 7th grade ELA is 14 percentage points above state average.

PHS:

• PUSD has many advanced students in Math who take high school Algebra and Geometry before even reaching high school.

• PHS ELA scores are the highest overall since the inception of AZMerit.

• PHS ELA scores are well above state averages.