Prescott Police show support for breast cancer awareness

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) has kicked off its second annual Pink Patch Project to support breast cancer awareness throughout October.

The Pink Patch project is a collaborative effort between public safety agencies throughout the nation to raise public awareness and money for breast cancer education, research and treatment.

In honor of these efforts, PPD officers and other personnel have affixed newly-designed pink patches to their uniforms, and are driving around a police vehicle with pink lettering on it, according to a PPD news release.

The department will also be selling the patches for $5 at various locations. Their goal is to exceed last year’s fundraising amount of $9,000, according to the release.

All proceeds raised will go directly to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Breast Cancer Center to support early detection efforts, treatment and palliative and comfort care, according to the release.

Patches can be purchased anytime in October at PPD’s station, the YRMC’s gift shops in Prescott and Prescott Valley, the YRMC Breast Care Center and Prescott City Hall.

The patches will also be available at the following events:

Oct. 3: Panera Bread, 3065 Gateway Blvd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 4: Espresso Barn, 1301 East Gurley St., from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 9: Daylight Donuts, 811 Whipple St., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oct. 11: Prescott High School Football Game, 1050 Ruth St., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 14: Espresso Barn, 1301 East Gurley St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 15: Starbucks, 1220 Gail Gardner Way, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oct. 17: Coffee with a Cop at the Finn, 3150 Touchmark Blvd, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20: Pink Pumpkin “Patch” near the Chamber of Commerce lot at Goodwin and Montezuma streets from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: Daylight Donuts, 811 Whipple St., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oct. 24: Panera Bread, 3065 Gateway Blvd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 25: Starbucks, 351 N Montezuma St., from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Random “pop-up” events will also take place throughout the month. The department will announce each of those individually via social media.

“Uniformed officers and volunteers will be at all of these events, and we are looking forward to seeing our community out to support our efforts and help us make a difference for those dealing with breast cancer,” PPD Lieutenant Corey Kasun said.