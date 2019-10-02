OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Opening reception set at Phippen for new show Oct. 4
Walk on the Wild Side showcases places, animals

Like the First Morning by David Lash (Courtesy)

Like the First Morning by David Lash (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 2, 2019 9:40 p.m.

photo

High Up There by Edward Aldrich. (Courtesy)

Experience the wild side of the American West as the Phippen Museum presents its newest exhibit, Walk on the Wild Side, an outstanding exhibition of fine art from some of the nation’s most talented western wildlife painters and sculptors. An Opening Reception and Members’ Preview for this exhibit takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the museum, 4701 Highway 89 at the roundabout.

Butler-passed appetizers will be provided by Goods from the Garden, and a cash bar is available. Some very special guests from the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary will visit the reception. Admission is free for museum members and $12 for guests.

The exhibit, which includes wolves, elks and other wild animals that roam the region, as well as frontier landscapes, is on display from Oct. 5 through Feb 23.

photo

Horned Lizard by Heather Johnson Beary (Courtesy)

Throughout the 1800s, artists headed west to paint wildlife and landscapes for an increasingly interested Eastern audience. After the taming of the new frontier around 1890, artists seeking untrammeled ground had to go farther into the backcountry in search of America’s wild places and inhabitants.

Since that time, the West’s spectacular mountain ranges, national parks and the remaining wildlife population has continued to be a mecca for artists. The many species of birds, bison, elk, deer, bear, pronghorn and an extensive array of smaller species still abound.

In addition to this exhibition, visit the display The Life of Cynthia Rigden in the James Gallery through Jan. 19.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Phippen rounding up guests for Fall Gathering
Art Listings: Week of Oct. 2
Ken Rowe to discuss his art Saturday at Phippen Museum
New Phippen exhibit features native animals
Art Listings: Week of Aug. 24

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries