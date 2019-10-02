Opening reception set at Phippen for new show Oct. 4

Experience the wild side of the American West as the Phippen Museum presents its newest exhibit, Walk on the Wild Side, an outstanding exhibition of fine art from some of the nation’s most talented western wildlife painters and sculptors. An Opening Reception and Members’ Preview for this exhibit takes place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the museum, 4701 Highway 89 at the roundabout.

Butler-passed appetizers will be provided by Goods from the Garden, and a cash bar is available. Some very special guests from the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary will visit the reception. Admission is free for museum members and $12 for guests.

The exhibit, which includes wolves, elks and other wild animals that roam the region, as well as frontier landscapes, is on display from Oct. 5 through Feb 23.

Throughout the 1800s, artists headed west to paint wildlife and landscapes for an increasingly interested Eastern audience. After the taming of the new frontier around 1890, artists seeking untrammeled ground had to go farther into the backcountry in search of America’s wild places and inhabitants.

Since that time, the West’s spectacular mountain ranges, national parks and the remaining wildlife population has continued to be a mecca for artists. The many species of birds, bison, elk, deer, bear, pronghorn and an extensive array of smaller species still abound.

In addition to this exhibition, visit the display The Life of Cynthia Rigden in the James Gallery through Jan. 19.