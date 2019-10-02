Obituary notice: Carol Blanchard-Wilson
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 8:33 p.m.
Carol Blanchard-Wilson, age 65, of Chino Valley, Ariz., passed away on September 29th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Affordable Burial and Crematory is in charge of the arrangement.
