Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 02
Weather  70.0
Month of prescribed burns planned beginning Oct. 4
Burning will be near Groom Creek, off Copper Basin Road and Walker Road

A map of the October 2019 burn areas on the Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District. (Courtesy)

A map of the October 2019 burn areas on the Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 2, 2019 10:06 a.m.

PRESCOTT – Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of favorable weather conditions and have planned several fuel treatments Oct. 4 through Oct. 30.

All burning will be dependent on current and expected weather conditions, a news release states. Fire managers will utilize tactics to keep smoke impacts as minimal as possible. These may include canceling approved burns when conditions aren’t favorable, timing daytime ignitions to allow the majority of smoke to disperse prior to settling overnight, and burning larger sections at a time when conditions are favorable to reduce the overall number of days smoke is in the area.

The burn areas are:

• 79/80 - Broadcast burn unit. Approximately 662 acres located south of Groom Creek off Senator Highway (Forest Road 52). Fire managers may be utilizing aerial ignition devices in addition to ground ignitions on this prescribed burn.

• Waterfall - Broadcast burn unit. Approximately 644 acres located south of Groom Creek off Wolf Creek Road (County Road 101). Fire managers may be utilizing aerial ignition devices in addition to ground ignitions on this prescribed burn.

• High Valley Fuel Break Piles - Pile burn unit. Approximately 77 acres located southwest of Prescott in between Copper Basin Road (County Road 64) and White Spar Road (Highway 89).

• Aspen Creek Piles - Pile burn unit. Approximately 152 acres located southwest of Prescott near Copper Basin Road (County Road 64) and Thumb Butte Loop Road (FS Rd 373) junction.

• Lynx Creek Piles - Pile burn unit. Approximately 509 acres located southeast of Prescott off Walker Road (County Road 57).

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of all prescribed burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

Drivers should be prepared for short delays adjacent to operations along roads.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems, the news release states. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

• Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/)

• Twitter (https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en)

The public can obtain additional information via the following:

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Fire Information, 928-925-1111

• Local Ranger Station, Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

