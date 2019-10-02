Local Sports in Brief: Horseshoes: Mile Hi Memorial ends club’s 2019 sanctioned tournament season; 9 placers awarded

The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club concluded its 2019 sanctioned tournament season Sept. 18 at Watson Lake Park Horseshoe Complex, 3101 Watson Lake Road, with 14 pitchers competing in the Mile Hi Memorial Tournament. Winners were as follows. … Class A: 1st, Bruce Reid, Camp Verde; 2nd, Jay Mast, Prescott Valley; 3rd, Kevin Potts, Mesa. Class B: 1st, Neil Sweezey, Surprise; 2nd, Emmett Jones, Phoenix; 3rd, Gerald Stainbrook, Peoria. Class C: 1st, Bob Chuvinsky, Sedona; 2nd, Cody Williams, Prescott; 3rd, Terry Sloan, Buckeye. The club ends its non-sanctioned tournament season at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Come & Pitch Open at Watson Lake Park. To participate, register on or before 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, by calling club president Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Charity Tennis Tournament Deadline Approaching on Oct. 4

Deadline for entry to the inaugural Oxendale Auto Group Tennis Championships in Cottonwood is Friday, Oct. 4 at midnight. All tournament proceeds benefit junior tennis development in northern Arizona. Events are being held in all age groups from 8 to 80 for male and female players. Participants need to be a member of the United States Tennis Association and can use the tournament ID of 750023619 to enter. Matches will be played at Mingus Union High School and Sedona Red Rock High School. Any questions can be directed to tournament director Larry Lineberry at 928-300-5394 or email: lineberrytennis@gmail.com. The Oxendale Auto Group Tennis Championships are presented by Northern Arizona Rehabilitation and Fitness with corporate sponsors, The Hudson, Elizabeth McFarland Attorney at Law, Purely Sedona, Verde Sol Air and The Shaw Law Firm.

Turquoise Circuit Finals returns Oct. 4-5 to Prescott Valley

The Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Cowboys and cowgirls compete at approximately 20 rodeos across Arizona and New Mexico in hopes of earning a qualification spot at the TCFR and for the opportunity to vie for a chance to qualify into the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, FL each year. Tickets start at just $14. Tickets are available at the PVEC box office, online at findlaytoyotacenter.com/events or by calling 800-745-3000.

35th annual ‘Man Against Horse Race’ set for Oct. 5 on Mingus Mountain

The 35th annual Man Against Horse Race, which starts at a trailhead 3 miles off of Fain Road and Highway 89A in Prescott Valley, is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Race director Ron Barrett said the 50-mile ultra-run and endurance ride at 6:30 a.m. will be followed in a staggered-start format by the 25-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 12-mile run at 7:45 a.m., and the 12-mile trail ride at 9 a.m. For more information on the race and/or to register to compete, visit managainsthorse.net or call Barrett at 928-925-1930.