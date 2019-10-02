OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Local Bowling in Brief: Lucky 7 leads ‘Four’s a Crowd’ league on Week 7
Local Bowling in Brief

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 12:40 a.m.

Week 7 at Antelope Lanes finds Team No. 7 “Lucky 7” still in first place in the “Four’s a Crowd” League. Team No. 4 “Madd Hatters” and Team No. 3 “Ruffled Feathers” are right behind them. Karen Blomgren had high scratch series (586) and high scratch game (221). Jim Crabtree had high scratch series (572) and high scratch game (222). Bob Krause had high HDCP series (696) and high HDCP game (259). We’re a short season league; a new season begins in January. Come join the fun!

Northern Arizona Bowlerettes kick off third season

The Northern Arizona Bowlerettes started their third season on Saturday, Sept. 21st. They traveled to Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde and enjoyed bowling at Shake, Rattle, and Bowl. The ladies bowled three regular games. The Division I winner was Mary Novar (702) and the Division II winner was Barbara Dallum (597). On Oct. 19, the ladies will bowl their second tournament at Plaza Bowl in Prescott. To join this vibrant group, contact Pam Cirasole (928-227-1258).

