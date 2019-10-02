Letter: Transparency and the aquifer

Editor: In his recent Talk of the Town, Mayor Greg Mengarelli attempted to reassure Prescott citizens that our water supply was secure. While the points he made sound reasonable, he failed to discuss what is happening to our aquifer, our only source of water.

According to the State of Arizona, our region is pumping more groundwater than is being recharged, which is continuing to significantly deplete the aquifer.

A business wouldn’t propose a new approach for the future without estimating the impact on its bank account. Well, our bank account is the aquifer, and it has been going down, down, down. And the city appears to be ignoring this as it promotes its new water policies.

I asked city officials to make numerical estimates of what their proposed new water policies mean to the aquifer. The response has been silence. I must conclude that city staff either cannot or will not make estimates of how their policies will affect the aquifer.

Why is the city avoiding any discussion of the impact on the aquifer of their estimates of Prescott’s future population growth?

Gordon Bond

Prescott