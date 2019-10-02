Letter: Out of toilet paper

Editor: In a letter to the editor on Sept. 19, the writer stated that President Trump is destroying the quality of life and liberty their children deserve. Please educate all of us on how he is doing this?

I’ve grown weary of blaming the President for everything. I get that some people don’t care for President Trump, and that is their right. My wife and I ran short of toilet paper last week, uh-oh, must be Trump.

Thomas Bajusz

Prescott Valley