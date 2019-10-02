OFFERS
Lee Stempniak retires after 14 NHL seasons with 10 teams
NHL

Phoenix Coyotes’ Lee Stempniak against the Washington Capitals in a game Monday, Feb. 14, 2011, in Glendale. Stempniak, 36, announced his retirement on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, after playing for 10 teams in 14 years. (Paul Connors/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 12:32 a.m.

Lee Stempniak has retired from the NHL after playing for 10 teams in 14 seasons.

The 36-year-old winger announced his decision Tuesday through the players’ union. He says he is “extremely grateful to have lived my dream every day throughout my career.”

Stempniak was a steady presence, playing in 70 games or more in nine seasons. He broke in with St. Louis in 2005 and spent four seasons with them, his longest stretch with any team. His most productive year came with the Blues in 2006-07 when he had 27 goals and 25 assists.

The Dartmouth graduate also played for Toronto, Phoenix, Calgary, Pittsburgh, New York Rangers, Winnipeg, New Jersey, Carolina and Boston. He played two games last season with the Bruins.

He finished with 203 goals and 266 assists in 911 games.

Devils general manager Ray Shero calls Stempniak a “consummate pro and role model on every team he has been a part of.”

