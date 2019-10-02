County hopes to break ground on Justice Center in Sept. 2020

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors learned at its Wednesday, Oct. 2 meeting that site construction on the Criminal Justice Center is expected to begin in July 2020, with building construction slated for September.

Facilities Department Director Kenny VanKeuren presented an update for the supervisors — sitting in their role as Board of Directors for the Yavapai County Jail District — of the center and the planned parking deck behind the Gurley Street Administration building.

JUSTICE CENTER

Prior to any construction on the Criminal Justice Center, two selection committees will need to hire an architect and a construction management-at-risk firm (CMAR). This should occur by March 2020, VanKeuren said. The seven-member committees will be made up of staff from county administration, facilities department, the sheriff’s office, court administration and, on the CMAR committee, a contractor.

The committee reviews submissions and will interview the three to five finalists. Cost is not a part of the selection process, he said.

The list of finalists goes to the jail district’s board of directors (supervisors), and the county will then enter cost negotiations with the top pick. If an agreement can’t be reached, the board moves on to the next qualified firm, he added.

The county selected Kitchell to provide construction management as the owner’s representative, and it will assist throughout the project, VanKeuren said following the meeting. “This is a safeguard for us to ensure a quality product with the best price,” he said.

PARKING DECK

VanKeuren said the county awarded a contract with Otwell Associates Architects in 2011 to design a parking deck at the 255 E. Gurley St. facility. The contract covered the design, plans and specifications, bidding, negotiation and construction administration for a fixed fee of $91,000, with an additional allowance of $3,500 for expenses. The preliminary construction budget is estimated at $2.5 million.

At Wednesday’s meeting, VanKeuren said the deck will add 70 parking spaces. Previous discussions mentioned 97 new spaces. After the meeting, VanKeuren said the number was a miscalculation, and he has since corrected it to about 70 spaces. The spaces will be available in the evenings and weekends for use by the public.

The county expects to complete the design by the end of the year and begin construction in March 2020. The nine-month project should be completed in November.

Most of the material will be pre-cast, brought to the site, and erected using cranes, VanKeuren said.

Who’s paying for the new Criminal Justice Center and parking deck?

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved an 18% increase in the county portion of Yavapai County property owners’ taxes at its Aug. 7 meeting.

The tax increase involved is about $31 per $100,000 of Limited Property Value. The extra taxes in the county coffers will help pay down the $50 million Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt, and the design and construction of the Criminal Justice Center and renovations and a parking deck at the Gurley Street building in Prescott.

The Justice Center, a 93,868-square-foot facility with 144 beds and two courtrooms, also includes medical, food service administration and laundry. A co-located non-custodial mental health facility is part of the center, which will cost about $68 million to build.