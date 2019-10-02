‘Confident Living with Low Vision’ course begins Oct. 9

If you are struggling with low vision, People Who Care’s free five-week course, “Confident Living with Low Vision,” will teach you how to deal with and live more confidently with this life-changing challenge.

Classes are from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6 in the Douglas Meeting Room on the Prescott United Methodist Church campus, 505 W. Gurley St.

Because class size is limited to 30 participants, registration is required. Call 928-445-2480 to reserve your spot. A close family member or friend is welcome to participate with you. Transportation is provided for People Who Care client Neighbors.



Among the topics that will be presented by vision professionals are: understanding medical conditions of the eye, research and treatment, orientation and mobility, guide dogs, getting organized, safety steps, reading, writing and lighting tips, community resources, dealing with life’s changes, and audio and other useful technologies.

People Who Care is able to offer the “Confident Living with Low Vision” course free of charge to quad-city residents because of a grant from the Prescott Evening Lions Club.