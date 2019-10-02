‘Confident Living with Low Vision’ course begins Oct. 9
If you are struggling with low vision, People Who Care’s free five-week course, “Confident Living with Low Vision,” will teach you how to deal with and live more confidently with this life-changing challenge.
Classes are from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6 in the Douglas Meeting Room on the Prescott United Methodist Church campus, 505 W. Gurley St.
Because class size is limited to 30 participants, registration is required. Call 928-445-2480 to reserve your spot. A close family member or friend is welcome to participate with you. Transportation is provided for People Who Care client Neighbors.
Among the topics that will be presented by vision professionals are: understanding medical conditions of the eye, research and treatment, orientation and mobility, guide dogs, getting organized, safety steps, reading, writing and lighting tips, community resources, dealing with life’s changes, and audio and other useful technologies.
People Who Care is able to offer the “Confident Living with Low Vision” course free of charge to quad-city residents because of a grant from the Prescott Evening Lions Club.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: