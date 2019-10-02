OFFERS
Come watch the RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo, Oct. 4-5

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 11:23 a.m.

The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR) is returning to Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.

This Championship event features rodeo athletes from Arizona and New Mexico competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money. Circuit cowboys, also known as 'weekend warriors', along with up and coming athletes are looking to win a chance to compete at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida.

Each performance will include team roping, bareback riding, saddle brong riding, steer wresting, tie-down roping, bull riding and barrel racing.

For times, information and tickets, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

