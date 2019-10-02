Check out the Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, Oct. 4-6

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is a free, self-guided event where you meet artists, observe their work and purchase artwork at your own pace.

This years event features 75 artists in 51 private studios with 26 additional artists at three art centers.

The tour is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6.

For a map, list of artists, art centers, supporters and more, visit prescottstudiotour.com.

