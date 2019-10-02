OFFERS
Attend the Arizona Dance Festival, Oct. 4-5

The 2019 Arizona Dance Festival is taking place at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5. (Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 11:53 a.m.

Desert Dance Theatre presents the 2019 Arizona Dance Festival at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.

The Arizona Dance Festival is now in its 19th year and will showcase an eclectic variety of choreography and dance performances from Arizona, the Southwest, and beyond. This unique setting will give audiences a taste of what is happening in Arizona’s dance scene. It is a perfect platform for dance companies to get exposure, promote their work and to connect with others in the dance community. Each performance will showcase different dance artists including emerging artists as well as professional companies from all genres and styles of dance. A post-performance Q & A will be facilitated by the Arizona Dance Coalition directly after the show.

For a complete list of performances, information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

