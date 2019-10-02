OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 02
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AP Pro Picks: A rare October game with critical meaning — Rams at Seahawks
NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of a game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of a game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 5:57 p.m.

Pete Carroll likes what he’s been seeing from his Seahawks, though not everything is in place yet.

They could pass a huge test in a rare October game with critical meaning in the standings when they host the Rams on Thursday night.

Both teams are 3-1, though the feeling throughout the NFC West is that the Rams also haven’t put things together, as their defensive collapse against Tampa Bay displayed last Sunday. Los Angeles, of course, is the defending conference champion, but one with holes in its performances thus far.

So logic would seem to point toward Seattle.

photo

“We’ve been trying to find us,” Carroll says. “We played a nice game this last Sunday (at Arizona), kind of in a balanced way. I think we are still growing. We have a young team that is led by experienced players. With some of the guys that we have, they haven’t been with us very long.

“I really feel like we are just continuing to kind of figure it out. Hopefully, we can win some games and keep rolling while we are figuring it out, so we can get our act together as we get to the second half of the season and really know who we are, what we are.”

Same can be said for LA.

“I think it’s just going to be good for us to look back on it’s something that we will learn from,” quarterback Jared Goff says of the 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers. “I think it’s something that kind of created a little bit more urgency with everyone and understanding that we do want to win every game. It is hard to do that, but at the same time, we need to play better regardless of win or loss. We need to execute better and be ourselves and do what we do. If we do that, we should be fine.”

The Seahawks, ranked sixth in the AP Pro32, are 1½-point favorites over the No. 5 Rams. Pro Picks has had little luck with Thursday nights, so here’s lukewarm support of ...

RAMS, 27-24

KNOCKOUT POOL: The Chargers handled Miami and kept us around, and now, with the Dolphins off, we put our faith in PHILADELPHIA.

No. 31 New York Jets (plus 13) at No. 11 Philadelphia

Jets are banking on Sam Darnold’s return from mononucleosis. We aren’t.

BEST BET: EAGLES, 30-13

No. 15 Cleveland (plus 3 1-2) at No. 9 San Francisco, Monday night

Niners could prove how real they are with a win. Sorry.

UPSET SPECIAL: BROWNS, 26-24

No. 14 Baltimore (minus 3 1-2) at No. 25 Pittsburgh

One of NFL’s best rivalries, though no Big Ben vs. Terrell Suggs anymore.

BALTIMORE, 23-21

No. 7 Chicago (minus 4 1-2) vs. No. 24 Oakland at London

Both teams boosted their stock last Sunday before heading across the pond.

CHICAGO, 16-10

No. 1 New England (minus 15) at No. 30 Washington

Patriots figure to get offense back on track against free-falling Redskins.

PATRIOTS, 31-9

No. 8 Green Bay (plus 3 1-2) at No. 4 Dallas

Cowboys ran into defensive buzzsaw and Packers were chopped up by offensive one last week.

COWBOYS, 26-16

No. 18 Indianapolis (plus 11) at No. 2 Kansas City

Colts are much better than last performance, will test Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs.

CHIEFS, 31-28

No. 10 Buffalo (plus 3) at No. 21 Tennessee

No Music City Miracle finish this time. Bills have little shot if Josh Allen can’t go.

TITANS, 16-15

No. 27 Denver (plus 6 1-2) at No. 16 Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers off to usual slow start, but not nearly as slow as Denver’s.

CHARGERS, 20-10

No. 20 Jacksonville (plus 3 1-2) at No. 19 Carolina

A pair of teams suddenly on rise with backup QBs.

JAGUARS, 20-17

No. 14 Minnesota (minus 5 1-2) at No. 23 New York Giants

First real defensive challenge for Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones.

VIKINGS, 25-21

No. 22 Tampa Bay (plus 3) at No. 3 New Orleans

We liked Saints with Brees and now are liking them with Bridgewater.

SAINTS, 27-16

No. 26 Atlanta (plus 5) at No. 17 Houston

Hard to believe how far Falcons have fallen.

TEXANS, 30-22

No. 28 Arizona (plus 3 1-2) at No. 29 Cincinnati

Who knows? Who cares?

BENGALS, 12-10

2019 RECORD

Last Week: Against spread (7-8). Straight up (8-7)

Season Totals: Against spread (34-28-1). Straight up: (39-23-1)

Best Bet: 2-2 against spread, 3-1 straight up

Upset special: 2-2 against spread, 2-2 straight up

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

AP Pro Picks: Eagles too banged-up to fly past Packers
Week 3 Picks: Jaguars could enter AFC South race with win over Titans
NFL Picks — Week 2: Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night
NFL Pro Picks: Packers, Browns waning; Raiders, Patriots tough
NFL Week 5 Picks: No deflating the focus when Patriots meet Colts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries