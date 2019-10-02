OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 02
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale, Oct. 4-5

The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Oct. 4-5. (Stock image)

The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Oct. 4-5. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 12:03 p.m.

Come find your new favorite preowned novel, puzzle or DVD and take part in the silent auction.

The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is taking place at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Fiction books will be on sale on the main floor in the glassford hill room and non-fiction books will be on the third floor in the crystal room. Thousands of books are available for purchase at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks.

Friends of the Library members receive a 10% discount. Membership is $5 for the year and you can join at the sale.

For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Annual book sale Friday, Saturday at PV Library
Calendar of Events: June 13-19
Calendar of Events: June 19-23, 2019
Calendar of Events: June 6-11
Calendar of Events: June 4-8, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries