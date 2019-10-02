Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale, Oct. 4-5
Come find your new favorite preowned novel, puzzle or DVD and take part in the silent auction.
The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is taking place at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Fiction books will be on sale on the main floor in the glassford hill room and non-fiction books will be on the third floor in the crystal room. Thousands of books are available for purchase at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks.
Friends of the Library members receive a 10% discount. Membership is $5 for the year and you can join at the sale.
For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: