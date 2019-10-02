Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale, Oct. 4-5

Come find your new favorite preowned novel, puzzle or DVD and take part in the silent auction.

The annual Friends of the Library Book Sale is taking place at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Fiction books will be on sale on the main floor in the glassford hill room and non-fiction books will be on the third floor in the crystal room. Thousands of books are available for purchase at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks.

Friends of the Library members receive a 10% discount. Membership is $5 for the year and you can join at the sale.

For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.