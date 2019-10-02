OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 02
Amazing Amy to join 4 others as Fiesta Bowl parade marshals

In this Aug. 28, 2019, photo, Amy Bockerstette, the golfer with Down syndrome who was an internet sensation by making par at the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open with soon-to-be 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, smiles as she holds up a personalized logo golf ball after her golf lesson at Palmbrook Country Club in Sun City, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In this Aug. 28, 2019, photo, Amy Bockerstette, the golfer with Down syndrome who was an internet sensation by making par at the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open with soon-to-be 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, smiles as she holds up a personalized logo golf ball after her golf lesson at Palmbrook Country Club in Sun City, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 2:19 p.m.

PHOENIX — Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette will join an elite group of women serving as grand marshals for the Fiesta Bowl parade.

The inspirational golfer with Down syndrome will serve as grand marshal for the Dec. 28 parade with Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, U.S. national soccer team players Julie Ertz and Jessica McDonald, and U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely.

Bockerstette became what is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to earn an athletic scholarship and currently plays at Paradise Valley Community College. She also became an inspiration to millions when she got up and down from a greenside bunker at the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole during a practice round with eventual U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

