Amazing Amy to join 4 others as Fiesta Bowl parade marshals

PHOENIX — Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette will join an elite group of women serving as grand marshals for the Fiesta Bowl parade.

The inspirational golfer with Down syndrome will serve as grand marshal for the Dec. 28 parade with Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, U.S. national soccer team players Julie Ertz and Jessica McDonald, and U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Allysa Seely.

Bockerstette became what is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to earn an athletic scholarship and currently plays at Paradise Valley Community College. She also became an inspiration to millions when she got up and down from a greenside bunker at the Phoenix Open’s 16th hole during a practice round with eventual U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.