AIA releases first Power Points Football Rankings
Prep Football
4A Rankings
Ranking – Ratings (Record)
Top 10
1) Salpointe Catholic – 19.04 (4-0), Open No. 2
2) Sahuaro – 16.45 (6-0), Open No. 7
3) Saguaro – 15.35 (5-1), Open No. 9
4) Canyon Del Oro – 14.88 (5-0), Open No. 11
5) Cactus – 11.73 (4-1), Open No. 15
6) Gila Ridge – 10.76 (5-0)
7) Desert Edge – 10.55 (4-2)
8) Walden Grove – 10.39 (4-1)
9) Seton Catholic Prep – 8.18 (4-1)
10) Pueblo Magnet – 8.12 (4-1)
Grand Canyon Region
13) Coconino – 7.12 (5-0)
17) Prescott – 4.69 (3-2)
19) Lee Williams – 2.61 (3-2)
26) Bradshaw Mountain — -1.19 (3-3)
33) Mohave — -5.75 (2-3)
34) Flagstaff — -6.25 (2-3)
44) Mingus — -12.82 (0-6)
3A Rankings
Ranking – Ratings (Record)
Top 10
1) Benjamin Franklin – 24.85 (6-0)
2) American Leadership Academy QC – 18.71 (6-0)
3) Northwest Christian – 16.78 (4-1)
4) Coolidge – 14.53 (5-1)
5) Blue Ridge – 13.49 (5-1)
6) Sabino – 13.48 (3-2)
7) Snowflake – 12.77 (4-1)
8) Valley Christian – 11.51 (4-1)
9) AZ College Prep – 10.36 (5-1)
10) Odyssey Institute – 9.72 (4-1)
West Region
11) River Valley – 8.16 (4-1)
24) Kingman — -0.53 (3-2)
25) Chino Valley — -0.99 (2-4)
27) Wickenburg — -2.01 (2-3)
31) Kingman Academy — -5.83 (1-3)
