Work on crafts at Crafternoon, Oct. 3
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 2:22 p.m.
Come and work on your own crafts, learn a new craft or help out with weekly craft projects at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., YA Art Room from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Learn to sew, paint, use the button making machine or printing press. This is a great time to learn a new skill or just hang out with other crafty people.
This is a free program. No registration required. For more information visit pvlib.net.
