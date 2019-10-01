OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Public invited to tour artists’ studios
Public is invited to see 75 local artisans create works

Abby Brill working on a piece of pottery at her studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Abby Brill working on a piece of pottery at her studio on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:46 p.m.

It’s a weekend of art as local artists welcome the public into their studios for the 12th annual Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour.

This year’s free and self-guided tour, held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, features 75 artists in 51 private studios throughout Prescott, Williamson Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Prescott Valley and Dewey. There will be 26 artists at Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., and the ‘Tis Annex Art Education Building, 235 N. Marina St.

Participating in the tour for the first time is Williamson Valley artist Mary Clare McCartin of MC2 Art Studio, 9460 N. Oak Meadow Lane. A painter who works with oil and acrylics, McCartin will be demonstrating live painting and mosaics.

“I’m intrigued about letting the public into my personal space and seeing my art and just getting my art and name out there,” McCartin said, adding that with her art being shown at Mountain Artists Guild and on Whiskey Row, she feels like her name is getting out there a little bit more. “I feel like being on the tour, I feel like I belong now. Like I almost have a right to do it. I’ve arrived as an artist, that I can be a part of this big tour.”

Along with oil and acrylic painting, McCartin said she’s been focusing on alcohol ink painting, adding that it is a contemporary style of painting that is bright and out of the box for Prescott.

McCartin will have guests at her studio as well. Oil and watercolor painter Sandy Combs will demonstrate oil painting en plein air and glass artist Sarah da Fonte will demonstrate the techniques of fused glass.

The hope is to have a lot of visitors over the weekend, McCartin said.

“I know that area is not as populated with studios so hopefully people will find it in them to come out there and see what I have to offer,” she said.

photo

Charlotte Ewalt with one of her pieces of jewelry. Ewalt and her husband, Clyde Ewalt, will be a part of the 12th annual Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Also taking part in the tour are Charlotte and Clyde Ewalt of Ewalt Fine Arts, 697 Sixth St, Suite 108. Charlotte Ewalt, a jeweler, will demonstrate lost wax casting and Clyde Ewalt, a painter, will demonstrate painting and drawing.

This will be their fifth Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour in their current location, Charlotte said. The arts in Prescott are important, which is what keeps her interested in doing the tour, she added. It’s something with which to support the community.

Clyde said he really likes meeting all of the artists just as much as anything else.

“They’re a bunch of great people and they’re all very much like us,” he said, noting that most of the people in Prescott are retired and for a lot of them it’s their second location. “That’s really intriguing because we all have something in common. There’s an artist on every street corner and one in the middle of the block.”

The studios and art centers are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full list of artists and their locations can be found online at www.prescottstudiotour.com. Also as part of the Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour, there is a free and open to the public Gala Pre-Tour Reception from 5 to 8 p.m. today, in the third-floor ballroom of the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.

Contact
