OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Sheridan Fire area closure extended to Oct. 24

An aerial photo showing part of the Sheridan Fire burn area on Sept. 22. A closure order for part of the affected area has been extended to Oct. 24, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

An aerial photo showing part of the Sheridan Fire burn area on Sept. 22. A closure order for part of the affected area has been extended to Oct. 24, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:37 p.m.

For the protection of the public’s health and safety, forest officials are extending the Sheridan Fire area closure to 6 a.m. Oct. 24.

The Sheridan Fire is 80% contained and in monitor status, yet potential hazards still exist in the fire area. 

Risks in recently burned areas include burned out stump holes, unstable terrain, falling trees or limbs and the potential for washed out roads and trails after a significant rain event.   

The extension will also allow the Prescott National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team time to finish its assessment of the impacts of the Sheridan Fire. The BAER program is designed to identify and manage potential risks to resources on National Forest System lands and lessen these threats through appropriate emergency actions to protect human life and safety, property and critical natural or cultural resources. This assessment will determine and prioritize work within the fire area; followed by modeling and analyzing data before completing a report that will be given to Forest Service officials.

CLOSURE

County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) is now open. All areas north of County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) are open with the exception of a small area adjacent to Forest Service Roads 95 and 9821B (see map).

The area south of County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) remain closed. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on the Prescott National Forest website.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Update: Sheridan Fire roars to 8,500-plus acres, doubling in size
Sheridan Fire Update: Fire area closure in effect near Camp Wood Road
Sheridan Fire area closure important for firefighter, public safety
Brooklyn, Bull, Cedar, Hyde fires update
Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries