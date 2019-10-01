Sheridan Fire area closure extended to Oct. 24
For the protection of the public’s health and safety, forest officials are extending the Sheridan Fire area closure to 6 a.m. Oct. 24.
The Sheridan Fire is 80% contained and in monitor status, yet potential hazards still exist in the fire area.
Risks in recently burned areas include burned out stump holes, unstable terrain, falling trees or limbs and the potential for washed out roads and trails after a significant rain event.
The extension will also allow the Prescott National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team time to finish its assessment of the impacts of the Sheridan Fire. The BAER program is designed to identify and manage potential risks to resources on National Forest System lands and lessen these threats through appropriate emergency actions to protect human life and safety, property and critical natural or cultural resources. This assessment will determine and prioritize work within the fire area; followed by modeling and analyzing data before completing a report that will be given to Forest Service officials.
CLOSURE
County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) is now open. All areas north of County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) are open with the exception of a small area adjacent to Forest Service Roads 95 and 9821B (see map).
The area south of County Road 68 (Camp Wood Road) remain closed. The current closure area map and detailed description are available on the Prescott National Forest website.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
