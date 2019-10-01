OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 01
PUSD on track with bond, will seek override extension

The Prescott Unified School District receives an update about how it is spending its $15 million bond and $6 million override on October 1, 2019. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

The Prescott Unified School District receives an update about how it is spending its $15 million bond and $6 million override on October 1, 2019. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 10:01 p.m.

An annual update on how the Prescott Unified School District is spending its $15 million bond and $6 million override revealed that the district is on task to spend all its money by its required deadline of May 2021.

To date, the district has spent just over $10 million of the bond funds to do everything from enhance energy improvements district- wide to working toward its goal of one-to-one computer technology at all six schools, as well as making necessary building and facility upgrades, including the new high school track and football field lighting, and the half-million dollar renovation of the historic Washington School on Gurley Street into the district offices. The district, too, invested $3 million into buying new buses for its fleet — about 18 new buses.

The remainder of the money will be invested to buy another round of buses (expected to round out the fleet so that it should last another 10 to 15 years), more computers to meet the district’s technology goals and paving of several school parking lots as safety measures.

The bond funds were delegated into five categories: technology, energy management, non-administrative building and grounds upgrades, administrative building and ground upgrades and pupil transportation.

The override was invested in upgrading all faculty and staff salaries in the 2016-17 school year by 5.1 percent, and to sustain that override will require a request next spring to the Governing Board to seek a continuance of those dollars to retain those increases. The override dollars that were just under $1 million in the first year decrease each subsequent year, and so to ensure the district does not lose just over $330,000 in next year’s budget for salaries, the override will need to be continued, Moore said. The continuance would not require any additional taxpayer dollars, he said.

The override constitutes 4.66 percent of the operation budget.

Moore was clear that the district is so grateful to the taxpayers willing to invest in the district as it did with the bond and override in 2015. Without those additional dollars, he said, there would be much the district would not be able to do to remain competitive and provide students the academic opportunities and facilities they deserve.

In other business, the board approved two field trips, one international trip to Prescott’s sister city of Zeitz, Germany, and the other to Las Vegas for a major car exposition for 11 auto body shop students.

The Germany excursion is a combined trip with Bradshaw Mountain High School, with the bulk of the cost covered through the Prescott-Zeitz Sister City organization and charitable tax credit donations. The Prescott High School German Club also contributes to the costs. All of the students — six to seven from Prescott High — will be staying with host families for the bulk of the trip that occurs during the summer vacation between May 28 and June 16. A group of 15 Zeitz students are scheduled to come and stay in Prescott between Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

As part of the trip, students will attend daily classes in a Zeitz high school, giving personal presentations about life in Prescott, as well as taking day trips to nearby cities to polish their German language skills, explore German culture and serve as cultural ambassadors from this area, said German teacher Robert Ernst, one of the chaperones.

One unique twist on this summer’s trip is that the two other chaperones will be Prescott High Principal Mark Goligoski and Bradshaw Mountain High Principal Kort Miner.

The second trip was for the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. Auto Shop teacher Chris Predmore took his first group of students to the show last year but for less than the full week. Board President Tina Seeley voiced some concern about students missing a full week of school, but Predmore assured that the students will have dedicated time to keep up with their other class assignments, and to do the show justice requires the extra time, he said. One of the students described attending the show — the primary cost will be hotel accommodations and food — as a “bucket list” trip because the students will mingle with top automotive dealers and attend seminars on innovative entrepreneurship in the auto industry. The show offers various workshops that inspire students to consider a variety of career industries in the field, Predmore said.

The trip was unanimously approved for between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

